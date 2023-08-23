FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 75 Head
Premium Whites: $109-112.
Fleshy Beef: 1200-1900 lbs. - $110-123.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $100-109.
Boners: H Dressing - $98-106. Avg. Dressing - $89-97.
Lean: H Dressing - $85-94. Avg. Dressing - $77-84.
BULLS: 8 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1400-2000 lbs. - $115-130; 1956 lbs. - $140.
FED CATTLE: 11 Head
H CH Prime Steers: 1500-1650 lbs. - $184-189. Avg. CH Steers: 1250-1500 lbs. - $176-177.
Holstein Bull Calves: 91 Head
Number 1: 95-115 lbs. - $260-280; 80-94 lbs. - $280-305. Number 2: 95-115 lbs. - $240-260; 80-94 lbs. - $250-280; Number 3: 80-94 lbs. - $180-235.
Holstein Heifer #1: 104 lbs. - $150.
Holstein Heifer #2: 85-100 lbs. – $100-110.
Beef X Bulls #1: 86 lbs. - $600.
Beef X Bulls: 95-115 lbs. - $380-530.
Beef X Heifers #1: 80-115 lbs. - $480-500.
BUTCHER HOGS: 68 Head
250-290 lbs. - $70-80; 300-325 lbs. - $80-86; 325-370 lbs. - $60-75; 375-405 lbs. - $40-65.
SOWS: 9 Head
500-600 lbs. - $50-53; 400-500 lbs. - $42.
PIGS & SHOATS: 40 Head
By the Head: 20-30 lbs. - $30-59; 30-45 lbs. - $44-53. By the Pound: 200-230 lbs. - $58-76.
BOARS: 2 Head
400-650 lbs. - $5.
STOCK CATTLE: 144 Head
FEEDER STEERS
400-600 lbs. - $190-230; 780 lbs. - $177; 879 lbs. - $180; 1142 lbs. - $175.
FEEDER HEIFERS
350-500 lbs. - $170-200; 500-650 lbs. - $160-185; 754 lbs. - $180; 950-110 lbs. - $142-160; 1000-1200 lbs. - $114-124.
FEEDER BULLS
300-450 lbs. - $190-225; 450-650 lbs. - $170-190; 1000-1200 lbs. - $108-120.
GOATS: 83 Head
Billy: 142 lbs. - $285; Nanny: 130 lbs. - $195. Kids #1: 70-90 lbs.: $230-275; 50-70 lbs.: $145-190; Nannie Kids: 65 lbs. - $240-250.
Stock cow sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales – second & fourth Wed. Of month; dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – third & fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
