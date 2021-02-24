CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s inventory of sheep and lambs fell by 9 percent in 2020 while the number of goats grew by 6 percent.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting that West Virginia had an inventory of 30,000 sheep and lambs on Jan. 1, down 3,000 from a year earlier.
The number of full-grown goats and kids stood at 19,000 on Jan. 1, up 1,000 in a year.
Breeding sheep and lambs inventory totaled 26,000 head on Jan. 1, down 1,000 head from 2020. Ewes totaled 21,000 head, down 1,000. Rams totaled 1,500 head, unchanged from 2020. Replacement lambs totaled 3,500 head, unchanged from 2020.
Market sheep and lambs on Jan. 1 totaled 4,000 head, down 2,000 head from a year earlier. Market sheep totaled 500 head, down 500 head from the previous year. Market lambs totaled 3,500 head, down 1,500 head from the previous year.
Of the market lambs, 2,000 were under 65 pounds, 500 were 65-84 pounds, 500 were 85-105 pounds, and 500 were over 105 pounds.
The 2020 lamb crop totaled 25,000 head, down 3,000 head from 2019. The 2020 lambing rate was 114 per 100 ewes 1 year old and older, on hand Jan. 1, 2020, down 19 lambs per 100 ewes from 2019.
Sheep death loss during 2020 totaled 1,500 head, down 500 head from 2019. Lamb death loss during 2020 totaled 3,000 head, down 1,500 head from 2019.
Across the entire United States, all sheep and lambs inventory on Jan. 1 totaled 5.17 million head, down 1 percent from 2020.
Breeding sheep inventory, at 3.78 million head on Jan. 1, decreased 1 percent from 3.81 million head in a year. Ewes 1 year old and older, at 2.96 million head, were 1 percent below last year.
Market sheep and lambs totaled 1.39 million head, unchanged from Jan. 1, 2020. Market lambs comprised 94 percent of the total market inventory.
The 2020 lamb crop of 3.21 million head was down 1 percent from 2019. The 2020 lambing rate was 108 lambs per 100 ewes 1 year old and older on Jan. 1, 2020, unchanged from 2019.
Sheep death loss during 2020 totaled 210 thousand head, down 4 percent from 2019. Lamb death loss was down 5 percent from 388,000 head to 370,000 head in 2020.
The inventory of all goats and kids in the United States totaled 2.58 million head on Jan. 1, down 3 percent from 2020. Breeding goat inventory totaled 2.12 million head, down 3 percent from 2020.
Does a year old and older, at 1.57 million head, were down 3 percent from last year’s number. Market goats and kids totaled 465,000 head, down 3 percent from a year ago.
The kid crop for 2020 totaled 1.66 million head for all goats, up 1 percent from 2019.
Meat and other goats totaled 2.05 million head on Jan. 1, down 2 percent from 2020. Milk goat inventory was 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2020, while Angora goats were down 10 percent, totaling 117,000 head.
Mohair production in the United States during 2020 was 589,000 pounds. Goats and kids clipped totaled 113,000 head.
Average weight per clip was 5.2 pounds. Mohair price was $5.07 per pound with a value of $2.99 million.
