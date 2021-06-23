Actually, I have little idea of what a “time frame” is. To me, the Pleistocene Epoch is a time frame. So too was the Korean War and the Hippie Era. Put a frame around a certain time period and that’s a time frame — right?
But these are time periods that can be measured by history — what I seem to understand is that a modern “time frame” is supposedly memory of history that hasn’t happened yet — prophecy. Sorry, but that’s out of my league.
According to Merriam Webster’s Dictionary, the term “time frame” didn’t enter the lexicon until 1964. Kennedy never asked Kreuschev for a time frame. Time frames didn’t exist until “Luck be a Lady” and “Louie Louie.”
I was first assaulted with this phrase in the 1980s when I was still working on automobiles. A middle-aged woman’s Chevrolet Vega had developed a problem that could be addressed — after a fashion — inexpensively. However, that approach was not really advisable so I suggested the installation of a moderately costly part. That expenditure was immediately declined.
This left me no small suspicion that the bill for labor might be addressed in like manner. Nonetheless, though at first fumbling for the exact words, she demanded to know when the car would be ready. “I need a time frame,” she suddenly burst forth, smiling and quite pleased with herself at coming up with this corporate sounding phrase. This, of course, momentarily elevated her from her modest social/economic status to the Manhattan Skyline. She was so pleased that she repeated herself — even more self-assured; “I NEED a time frame.”
Remember, at the time, “time frame” was barely 20 years old. Nowadays, even panhandlers seem to want a “time frame.” But let’s look at estimates; to estimate a construction project, one already knows the cost of materials and has a reasonable guess at labor. There’s always a chaos factor. Will we encounter hard rock while excavating? Do we need to divert a stream? You get the idea. However, with seasoned machinery, it’s far from simple math — with old machinery, it’s almost all chaos factor.
Let’s look at an example; There are some tractors out there of such obscure manufacture that they’re rarely seen outside of a space alien abduction. There’s usually a reason that these machines were never popular.
After obtaining one of these “bargains”, the owner and I look over the newly arrived cut-rate prize. “What do you think it’ll take to get it going?” I’m initially asked. (Here we go.) “Some Diesel fuel and a battery,” the standard “well duh” reply. I notice that the tractor sports an exotic 24-volt electrical system — “Make that 2 batteries.” I add.
“What do you mean?” (The grilling begins.) I explain the electrical system — I can tell that I lost him at the price of the batteries. “Are parts hard to find?” is another common, over-generalized question. Having worked on this brand before, I know that a certain parts purveyor owns an old cargo plane parked somewhere on the Eurasian Continent.
Only when this plane is completely full of ordered and paid-for parts does it leave the tarmac. Between flights, the plane serves as a native cargo cult shrine. I wondered if the global air currents and solar activity will allow me to receive his faint ham radio signal.
Let’s consider the tractor’s clutch mechanism. There are only so many clutch manufacturers in the world. This tractor likely has the exotic Luk clutch. If rust has caused the fiber clutch disk to adhere to the flywheel, then the tractor will likely need to be split in half for access to the affected parts.
Removed and sitting on a workbench, this overly complicated mechanism resembles a 3-tiered wedding cake. So, is the Luk stuck — or worse? Dry-rotted tires embrace rims corroded by obsolete calcium chloride tire ballast.
“I need an estimate,” says the prospective customer. And casually thrown in as an after-thought: “And a time frame.”
* * *
Let’s leave our story there and move on to more immediate business. Last Sunday, June 25, was Vintage Truck Magazine’s “Drive Your Old Truck Day,” which means that we missed it. In years past, it was always June 29 — I think. However, publisher Pat Ertel has changed it to the last Sunday in June. Still, you may want to go out and hook up the battery charger and air the tires while you’re thinking about it.
I’m declaring tomorrow West Virginia Drive Your Old Truck Day. Tomorrow, simply drive your old truck in your regular day-to-day business if practical (I hope not to see a 1914 Day-Elder commuting on the Beltway) or just take it for a spin.
Take a photo and e-mail it to Vintage Truck Managing Editor Brad Bowling at brad@ertelpublishing.com, or, if you still maintain the Ansel Adams spirit, mail a print to Vintage Truck Editorial Office, P.O. Box 838, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387.
Label it “WV Drive Your Old Truck Day.” Hopefully, your truck will appear in a future issue right along with those Vintage Truck subscribers who “got it right.” Brad is busy deciphering a really messy manuscript at the moment, so likely he hasn’t had a chance to look at Sunday’s submissions.
West Virginia Drive Your Old Truck Day photos might just slip in unnoticed.
Hampshire Review readers are well aware that we have a similar problem regarding the North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival with as many as 3 different dates published in the same issue. Remember; Vintage Truck’s Drive Your Old Truck Day is the last Sunday in June. The North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival is the Saturday before Mother’s Day, which is the second Sunday in May. Or something like that — we’ll get it right eventually. Now, how’s that for a “time frame”?
First published June 28, 2017
