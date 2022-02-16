Throughout the Week:
1. We are accepting socks with gripper for nursing home patients to go with their cards we are sending.
2. Food, blankets and etc. for the humane society/dog pound to go with our doggie toys we are making.
3. Food for the food pantry in Romney and Capon Bridge
4. Facebook evenings – Story book reading for kids about agriculture topics with creative coloring pages and crafts.
5. Ag Riddles /Ag Questions – Student/Teacher questions on morning announcements- student and teacher that gets the questions right the whole week first wins a mug of their choice.
6. FFA Emblem Scavenger Hunt- Students with the most emblems at the end of the week win a mug of their choice.
Monday February 21
• FFA at the Capital for Legislature
• Theme - Making it count
Tuesday, February 22
• Theme - Too Country Tuesday- Grab your flannels, jeans and boots.
• Daily Activities - WV State FFA Officers - FFA Workshop
• 12:15 - 12:45- Healthy Lifestyles Presenter with Hali Shockey from the Wellness Center
Wednesday, February 23
• Theme - Wildcard Wednesday - Dress up as your favorite teacher/coach
• Daily Activities - Making dog toys
Wednesday, February 23 Continued
• Games - Kahoot - Ag History
• Games- Jeopardy - News in Ag
• Presenter: Safety in Mechanics - Cameron Bailey with Precision Steel LLC
Thursday, February 24
• Theme - Throwback Thursday - Any Decade
• Daily Activities - Thinking outside the box - team building exercise
• Making cards for the nursing homes to brighten the patient’s day.
• Writing appreciation letters to staff with a little goodie bag
Friday, February 25
• Theme - FFA Friday - Official Dress of FFA Apparel
• Daily Activities - Lunch for HHS Staff
• Escape Room/Box - Ag and You
• Minute to Win It Games
