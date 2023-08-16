Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Recently, I had occasion to travel into the private gated community at Ice Mountain. As often happens around here, I was amazed at the beauty of the West Virginia countryside. Once more, I patted myself on the back for choosing to raise my family here rather than somewhere more developed and economically vibrant.

This seemed an appropriate time to reflect on why one might emigrate from the land of Edison and Sinatra to that of Gilligan and Barney Fife. Actually, I respect the memory of West Virginia’s own Bob Denver and Don Knotts every bit as much as that of New Jersey’s Thomas Edison and ol’ Blue Eyes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.