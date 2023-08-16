Recently, I had occasion to travel into the private gated community at Ice Mountain. As often happens around here, I was amazed at the beauty of the West Virginia countryside. Once more, I patted myself on the back for choosing to raise my family here rather than somewhere more developed and economically vibrant.
This seemed an appropriate time to reflect on why one might emigrate from the land of Edison and Sinatra to that of Gilligan and Barney Fife. Actually, I respect the memory of West Virginia’s own Bob Denver and Don Knotts every bit as much as that of New Jersey’s Thomas Edison and ol’ Blue Eyes.
Denver and Knotts were geniuses in their own right, and very few people of my generation can deny that their influence helped shape our lives. Personally though, I relate to Denver’s character Maynard G. Krebs (The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis) more than I do Gilligan. But I’m straying.
Growing up in rural New Jersey, West Virginia was always before me. Likely you’ve heard this all before, but please let me go through the drill again for those who may have just gotten back from the space station:
My father’s parents left Lithuania in 1917 and crossed an ocean full of German submarines only to be met at Ellis Island by recruiters for a West Virginia coal company. They soon found themselves in a coal camp at Buffalo Creek of Logan County, digging coal and being paid in company scrip. Scrip was a form of currency issued by the coal company and was valid only at the company store. The coal company controlled the price of the goods sold in the store and history suggests that the coal companies freely took advantage of this arrangement.
Were it not for Prohibition and the fortune that my grandfather made at bootlegging, we would probably still be there. My grandmother withdrew part of this fortune and took a train to New Jersey. There, she purchased a 170 acre farm at Belle Mead, Hillsborough Township, Somerset County, then returned to Logan County to help my grandfather prepare for the big move.
The family, which had grown considerably by then, arrived at the New Jersey farm round 1930. They were generally regarded — even into my time — as that wild bunch from West Virginia that bought the LaTourette place. The irony that, decades ago, some people in Hampshire County referred to me as “that city feller from New Jersey” hasn’t entirely escaped me.
Anyway, at the many weddings and funerals of the 1950s and ’60s, the boozy relatives would all eventually drift into the subject of West Virginia and the times remembered there. As the New Jersey countryside became more developed and the family — amid much squabbling — sold off the farm as building lots, I saw the need to leave the area.
Since I had been hearing about West Virginia since infancy, that state seemed the likely choice. It took considerable work and a few false starts to finally establish myself here. And, after the initial charm of the green and rolling hills subsided a bit, West Virginia’s problems came more clearly into view. And we do have problems.
I recently spoke with a woman from Dunbar in Kanawha County, along the Elk River. Let me give you a potentially helpful tip: People who were affected by the chemical spill there last January are still not ready to make light of the subject. Then there’s mountaintop removal coal mining. But don’t we all, myself included, keep shelling out money for this product? The problem must be deeper than a strip mine. Fortunately, none of these problems affect our immediate area.
We do have a serious drug problem and the threat of over-development beyond what our land and economy can support while still maintaining any quality of life. Then there’s the continuing embarrassment heaped upon us by our economic development people (here I go again) who continually try to make us something we’re not. Silicon Valley and the high tech industries of the Mid-Atlantic took generations of education and molding of the creative process to develop. Placing a few buildings in a sodden corn field will not make the high tech genie appear. Sorry.
Of problems we have many — but who doesn’t? I recently spoke with Glen Hickerson, founder and CEO of Environmental Research in Linden, Va. His company researches environmental disasters and builds them into tangible evidence for legal cases.
“New Jersey has been very good to us,” he commented. How so? He was referring to the many toxic waste dumps there and the legal action that they generate. So, what’ll it be — a strip mine or toxic waste dump? A strip mine is a known quantity — we can always dump some topsoil on it. There’s no telling what might be in a hundred year old toxic waste dump.
Living in Iowa, the Old Hippie’s home state, I got the feeling that the balance between the economy and the ecology was nearly perfect. My feeling that the Hawkeye State really had its act together was tempered only slightly by that winter’s minus 70 wind-chill.
In Iowa, tornadoes prancing about wantonly, prove to be troublesome to many and the bottoms would go out of the many gravel roads every spring. More recently, Iowa has become victim of another type of strip mining. With the current market for ethanol, greedy people (many from out of the area) with no business farming are working steeper land that shouldn’t be farmed. This practice has led to massive soil erosion problems and the destruction of much aesthetically valuable countryside. The state is in danger of washing down the Mississippi and becoming part of the Delta. Every state has its unique set of difficulties. I hope they like Charley Pride.
West Virginia is a new state still groping for identity after its separation from the commonwealth. The reasons for West Virginia’s existence are obsolete in our time, and it often seems that the best course of action would be to shut Charleston down and drop the trappings of state government on Richmond’s doorstep.
However, regardless of what misfortune may befall West Virginia, there always seems to be a bright spot just around the corner. Consider the “ghost town” of North River Mills as an example. Though times were fairly hard when we lived there in the 1980s, I would love to see the town come alive as it was then. But that’s not likely to happen — the double floods of 1996 made sure of that. However, on the bright side, the little town is currently emerging as an arts, tourism and outdoor recreation venue.
If West Virginia isn’t working out for you, the wise thing may be to leave — or you might stick around to see what happens next. Who knows what you may encounter elsewhere? You might be poisoned by a hidden toxic waste dump or swept away by a Midwestern tornado. (“I should have stayyyed in Wessst Virginiaaa…”)
There’s a lot wrong with West Virginia, but there’s a lot that is right as well. It hasn’t always been easy living here, but the kids turned out great. So it goes.
First published Aug. 20, 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.