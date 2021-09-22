Grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $165.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $83; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $95; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $60-77; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $75.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $70.
Beef Cross Calves: Return to farm: Up to $160.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $88; Heavy: Up to $87; Light: Up to $85.
Feeder Pigs: Up to $68.
Sows: Up to $70.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $275; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $255; 30-60 lbs.: $295.
Sheep: Up to $125.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-460; Medium: $100-250; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 2nd Cut: Up to $4.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.