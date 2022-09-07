Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

“You have security here,” said the older Nigerian gentleman as he was looking at our garden. His accent made it difficult to understand whether he was asking if we had a regular security outfit watching over the place or that he was simply amazed at the privacy we enjoy here at the end of a dirt road. 

Anyway, he apparently lives in the city of Lagos and he found these surroundings quite novel and thrilling. However, at the same time, his wife was obviously uncomfortable being this far from a populated area. 

(0) comments

