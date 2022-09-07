“You have security here,” said the older Nigerian gentleman as he was looking at our garden. His accent made it difficult to understand whether he was asking if we had a regular security outfit watching over the place or that he was simply amazed at the privacy we enjoy here at the end of a dirt road.
Anyway, he apparently lives in the city of Lagos and he found these surroundings quite novel and thrilling. However, at the same time, his wife was obviously uncomfortable being this far from a populated area.
Our daughter, Emily, drove off alone in her Range Rover on an errand for the Old Hippie (wife, Stephanie). “I wonder where she’s going,” I muttered to myself.
“Do you fear for her?” the older Nigerian asked. Another mysterious question.
“No, I’m just considering asking her to pick up some beer,” I replied.
I asked his son, a naturalized American citizen and resident of Winchester, Va., for a clarification. He had been here before, thus he wasn’t so distracted by the novel surroundings as his dad was. He was able to converse in slow, perfect English with a touch of an elegant African accent; “Nigeria is a bad country,” he began. Well, that was quite general but I already knew that there is no middle class in Nigeria, thus the “have nots” have about a snowball’s chance in H-E-double toothpicks of bridging that impossibly wide gap to the “haves” side (our guests were decidedly of the haves persuasion).
“They would be in here stealing, stealing everything they could while you’re here, in broad daylight.” He was unclear as to whom the “they” might be, but apparently this intense poverty is felt by a large percentage of the population. Still, even though I’ve been “up against it” numerous times, I’ve never had to steal and I don’t believe that all of Nigeria’s have-nots lack this same moral conviction.
Still, those who steal, kidnap and murder are so great in number that they overrun law enforcement. As I understand, the only effective law enforcement is sort of a neighborhood watch program with a sprinkling of paid private security, hence the older gentleman’s earlier question.
Our guests implied that if such a robbery situation were to happen here, I would probably show these thieves the business end of a 12-gauge. While I am armed – nothing fancy, mind you – such attention is directed more toward the possibility of rabid wildlife.
As for the protection of property, we’ve always found that the most effective and least stressful means of security is to not have anything all that valuable in the first place. We’re just not things-and-stuff people.
When I explained our security system to him, he countered by pointing out things of relatively little value in our immediate vicinity that would vanish quickly: the stepladder and the sprinkler on top of it, the fence charger, the John Deere 214 tractor whose battery was charging the fence at the time, even the fence wire and insulators and, of course, all the ripe tomatoes and cucumbers. He seemed unsure of the metal fenceposts, the contingency being how hard they might be to extract.
I began to understand why the female half of this older couple seemed so nervous and kept looking out toward the dirt road. At any moment, a truckload of Nigerian have-nots might arrive and divest her of her copious gold bling. But no, they would have a very long swim to get here.
Really, though, this matriarch who normally thinks nothing of flying 12,000 miles – mostly over water – is paralyzed with fear at the thought of traveling 50 miles of Virginia country road at night. A dark rural road in a lawless country like Nigeria appears to invite any number of tragic outcomes – and the perpetrators are becoming more imaginative of late.
So, can things ever get as bad as they are here in Nigeria? Doesn’t seem likely, does it? Economists, whoever they are, they always seem to be somewhere else – say that the gap between rich and poor in the U.S. is getting wider. Meanwhile, the rich seem to think it’s narrowing. In other words, we have no idea. The fact that we have the time to consider such things proves that virtually all Americans are rich by worldwide standards.
Is it just me, or have my usually seamless segues started to grow rivets?
Of course, we’re supposed to get the Bible’s view of these robbers and highwaymen who lie in wait for their victims and do not hesitate to use violence in plying their trade. But we already know what the Bible says, don’t we? A roving band of robbers has no place in the Kingdom of God; Romans 13:9,10; Matthew 22:39; James 2:8.
“Fine, I know that – big whoop – basic stuff.”
Then there’s the flip-side: any thief wanting to live under God’s Kingdom rule must repent of his former course and learn how to do hard work for a living; 1 Corinthians 6:10, Ephesians 4:28, 1 Peter 4:15. And the genuinely repentant thief can rest assured of God’s forgiveness. Ezekiel 33:14-16.
So, how do we convey these thoughts to a band of robbers – armed, drugged, desperate with a perceived score to settle? We don’t. Not here, not now – not yet, anyway.
Still, we might know someone who may be developing light fingers and could benefit from this information and we’ll be that much closer to that goal. It’s all good news, really. If one were to study further, we might learn that nobody goes to hell – not even the snowball.
