I’ve been a real bum this summer. One of the benefits that seniors receive as a result of FDR’s New Deal along with this column, my magazine columns and a couple of mowing gigs made this possible. Tractor repair work has been limited to emergencies until the weather cools.

I learned to love the summer heat when I discovered I was meant to work outdoors. If I was picking peaches in 1980, I probably would still feel that way. However, the heat and humidity of late just isn’t natural. Those who wish to deny this phenomenon are welcome to do so all they want. However, having worked outside for as long as I have, I’m part of the climate myself defined as “a prevailing condition in human affairs.” (American Heritage Dictionary) 

