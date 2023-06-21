The WV WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), administered by the Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Nutrition Services, provides eligible participants benefits to buy fresh, unprepared fruits and vegetables from local farmers, farmers’ markets or roadside stands that have been approved to accept FMNP benefits. In 2022, the Office of Nutrition Services was awarded funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FMNP Benefit Delivery Modernization Grant to invest in technology to streamline benefit delivery and improve equitable access to locally grown fruits and vegetables.
In the past, WV WIC FMNP participants were given paper coupon booklets to use at farmers markets, and farmers deposited those coupons into their bank account to receive payment. Beginning June 1, 2023, West Virginia will use a web-based system developed by Custom Data Processing, Inc (CDP). WIC Farm Market Direct provides an Electronic Benefit Transfer solution for redeeming WV WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits at farmers’ markets via QR code technology and a web-based Farmer Portal. WIC FMNP participants will now have a QR code affixed to their eWIC card. Any authorized farmer will scan the QR code with a mobile device to initiate the purchase process. Farmers will then receive payment via direct deposit, which eliminates check processing fees.
