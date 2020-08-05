FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 3, 2020
HOGS: 8
Fair Hogs -200-300 lbs.: $65-90.
LAMBS: 91
Hi Choice & Prime: $140-195;Choice: $140-187.50; Slaughter Ewes: $87; Slaughter Rams: $110-117.50.
KID GOATS: 99
20-40 lbs.: $180-190;40-60 lbs.: $265-305;60-80 lbs.: $297-305.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 19 -Choice 2-4: $100-117.
Heifers: 12 - Choice 2-4: $105-114.
Cows: 57 - Utility & Comm: $54-69; Canner & Cutter: $48-65; Cutter & BNG: $30-57.
Bulls: 4 - 1-2: $81-90.
FEEDER CATTLE: 430
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $157-172; 400-500 lbs. - $139-151; 500-600 lbs. - $150; 600-700 lbs. - $138.50-141; 700-800 lbs. - $129-131. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $142; 400-500 lbs. - $135; 500-600 lbs. - $143; 600-700 lbs. - $140; 700-800 lbs. - $103-126. Med & Lg #3: 600-700 lbs. - $108.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $109-135; 400-500 lbs. - $117-126; 500-600 lbs. - $110-135.50; 600-700 lbs. - $105-123; 700-800 lbs. - $105-109; 800-900 lbs. - $103. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $114-128.50; 400-500 lbs. - $120; 500-600 lbs. - $107-128; 600-700 lbs. - $122-125.50. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $102-110; 400-500 lbs. - $113; 500-600 lbs. - $109; 700-800 lbs. - $78.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $158-50-183; 400-500 lbs. - $143-161; 500-600 lbs. - $140; 600-700 lbs. - $119-124; 700-800 lbs. - $107; 800-900 lbs. - $86. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $147-160; 400-500 lbs. - $153; 500-600 lbs. - $122-132; 600-700 lbs. - $119.50; 700-800 lbs. - $103; 800-900 lbs. - $85-91. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $125; 400-500 lbs. - $123; 500-600 lbs. - $131.
Total: 737
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, August 10. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 3, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $114; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $98.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $107; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $90; Light: Up to $83.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $81.50; Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: $52-64; Comm. To Good: $45-51; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $100.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $120.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $89;Light - Up to $75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83;Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-66;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $70.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $80.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $120.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $48; Heavy: Up to $45; Light: Up to $40.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $51.
Sows: Up to $15.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $172.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $180; 30-60 lbs.: $177.50.
Sheep: Up to $89.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-375; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: Hay: 1st cut – Up to $4.25; Straw – Up to $3.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 61 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $61-65.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $57-61. High - $64-71.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $49-53. High - $55-56.50.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 6 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1150 lbs. - $83. High Dress: 1122-1918 lbs. - $95-103.50. Low Dress: 2506 lbs. - $60.
FED CATTLE: 27 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1050 lbs. - $82.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1444 lbs. - $94. Choice 2-3: 1234-1482 lbs. - $77-81.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1128-1212 lbs. - $96-97. Select 2-3: 1088-1664 lbs. - $70-81.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 51 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $82.50-105; 80-94 lbs. - $50-70. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-80; 80-94 lbs. - $50-60. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $21-42.50. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 90 lbs. - $57.50.
Beef Cross: 100 lbs. - $160.
FEEDERS: 61 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 400-500 lbs. - $132.50-153; 500-600 lbs. - $124-149; 600-700 lbs. - $120-145.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 146 lbs. - $61; 727 lbs. - $89.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 300-350 lbs. - $120-129; 400-450 lbs. - $124; 500-600 lbs. - $122-125.
BULLS: Medium & Large 1: 350-400 lbs. - $127.50-150; 440 lbs. - $115; 650-700 lbs. - $107.50-130. Medium & Large 2: 490 lbs. - $100; 708 lbs. - $100.
LAMBS: 39 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 38-40 lbs. - $160-180; 50-60 lbs. - $180-190; 60-70 lbs. - $135; 70-80 lbs. - $230; 80-90 lbs. - $230-245; 90-100 lbs. - $215-260; 100-120 lbs. - $200-245.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 26 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 100-150 lbs. - $65-120; 226 lbs. - $55.
Rams: 164 lbs. - $120.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 36 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 40-50 lbs. - $70-130; 72-86 lbs. - $215-255; 92-100 lbs. - $280-285. Selection 2: 22 lbs. - $65; 42-56 lbs. - $90-110.
Nannies: Selection 1: 100-138 lbs. - $225-240. Selection 2: 80-88 lbs. - $150-185; 100 lbs. - $175. Selection 3: 70-90 lbs. - $95-130.
Billies: Selection 1: 88 lbs. - $250. Selection 2: 78 lbs. - $225.
Wethers: Selection 1: 94 lbs. - $300.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 55 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $34-39; 300-350 lbs. - $33-35.
SOWS: 21 Head - All price per cwt.
500-600 lbs. - $19.50-26; 600-650 lbs. - $20-23.
BOARS: 5 Head
530 lbs. - $1.
FEEDER PIGS: 36 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 45 lbs. - $54.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 134 lbs. - $60; 200-215 lbs. - $45-49; 220-226 lbs. - $67.50-80; 236 lbs. - $51.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.