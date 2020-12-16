FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-662-2945
Monday, December 14, 2020
HOGS: 1
Boars: $10.
LAMBS: 80
Hi Choice & Prime: 94 lbs. - $205;Choice: 70-80 lbs. - $240-265;Graded &Choice: 45-62 lbs. - $175-267.50; Slaughter Ewes: $100-102.50.
KID GOATS: 35
40-60 lbs.: $300-315;60-80 lbs.: $292-300.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 137 - Utility & Comm: $40-55; Canner & Cutter: $37-55; Cutter & BNG: $22-40.
Bulls: 16 - 1-2 - $58-72.
Stock Cows: 46 - Bred: $700-950 per head.
BOARD CATTLE: 241
650-912 lbs.: $128.75-162.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,034
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $180; 400-500 lbs. - $151.50-164; 500-600 lbs. - $130-140; 600-700 lbs. - $123-138.50; 700-800 lbs. - $120-129; 800-900 lbs. - $113-132.50; 900-1100 lbs. - $106-107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $167-171; 400-500 lbs. - $131-171; 500-600 lbs. - $127-137; 600-700 lbs. - $121; 700-800 lbs. - $105; 800-900 lbs. - $110. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $88-134; 500-600 lbs. - $90.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $129-133; 400-500 lbs. - $110-126; 500-600 lbs. - $114-123; 600-700 lbs. - $112-114; 700-800 lbs. - $103-104; 800-900 lbs. - $102. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-131; 400-500 lbs. - $104-126; 500-600 lbs. - $118-119; 600-700 lbs. - $108; 700-800 lbs. - $103. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $113; 400-500 lbs. - $111; 500-600 lbs. - $81; 600-700 lbs. - $88-90.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $161; 400-500 lbs. - $145-162; 500-600 lbs. - $129-139; 600-700 lbs. - $109-117; 700-800 lbs. - $91-97; 800-900 lbs. -$91-94. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $128-152; 400-500 lbs. - $151-164; 500-600 lbs. - $120-125; 600-700 lbs. - $105-115; 700-800 lbs. - $97; 800-900 lbs. - $90-92. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $121-130; 500-600 lbs. - $91-105; 600-700 lbs. - $70.
Total: 1,349
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, December 14, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $105; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $94.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $95; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $82.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $104.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $103.50; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $89; Light: Up to $72.50.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $72.50; Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-51; Comm. To Good: $40-44; Culls: $35 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $90;Medium to Good: Up to $65; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $85.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $15.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $149.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 85 Head
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Average $47-55.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Average $44-54.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Average $39-45; Low - $29-37.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1460-2122 lbs. - $61-79.
FED Cattle: 16 Head
Slaughter Steers - 1424-1502 lbs. - $101-108. Select 2-3 - 1406-1496 lbs. - $85-91.
Slaughter Holstein Steers - High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1574 lbs. - $82. Choice 2-3 - 1384-1428 lbs. - $75-76.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 57 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1 - 96-120 lbs. - $77.50-87.50 80-94 lbs. - $40-67.50. Number 2 - 96-120 lbs. - $50-72.50; 80 lbs. - $20. Number 3 - 78-96 lbs. - $15. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 80 lbs. - $12.
Beef Type Calves: 92-112 lbs. - $150-190.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 140 Head - Barrows and Gilts
200-250 lbs. - $46-55; 250-300 lbs. - $56-60; 300-350 lbs. - $50-60.
SOWS: 22 Head - All prices per cwt.
336 lbs. - $16; 400-600 lbs. - $20-29 One $56; 638-734 lbs. - $51-58.
BOARS: 2 Head
232 lbs. - $33; 438 lbs. - $8; 642 lbs. - $4.
FEEDER PIGS: 32 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 26 lbs. - $55-62; 80 lbs. - $60.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt: US 1-2 - 112-128 lbs. - $67.50-72.50; 158-188 lbs. - $55-57.
FEEDERS: 213 Head
Steers: Medium and Large 1 - 400-450 lbs. - $120-137.50; 450-500 lbs. - $120; 650-700 lbs. - $92-116; 700-800 lbs. - $81-97.50; 850 lbs. - $106. Medium and Large 2 - 305 lbs. - $90; 440 lbs. - $95; 500-600 lbs. - $95-98.
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs. - $76-78; 400-500 lbs. - $50-55; 550 lbs. - $77.50; 844 lbs. - $87.
Heifers: Medium and Large 1 - 250-300 lbs. - $110-121; 300-350 lbs. - $95-107.50; 350-400 lbs. - $95-127.50; 400-450 lbs. - $110-122; 450-500 lbs. - $105-117.50; 500-550 lbs. - $90-117.50; 550-600 lbs. - $86-112.50; 600-650 lbs. - $87-92.50. Medium and Large 2 - 279 lbs. - $100; 400-500 lbs. - $80-92.50.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1 - 200-300 lbs. - $125-132.50; 300-400 lbs. - $127.50-140; 400-450 lbs. - $110-131; 456 lbs. - $125; 500-600 lbs. - $117.50-125; 600-650 lbs. - $97.50-112.50; 667 lbs. $96; 750-950 lbs. - $79-80. Medium and Large 2 - 428 lbs. - $82.50.
LAMBS: 21 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 38 lbs. - $350; 40 lbs. - $350; 54-59 lbs. - $300-360; 60-64 lbs. - $230-330; 76-82 lbs. - $260; 132-140 lbs. - $155-195.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Choice 1-3 - 104 lbs. - $140.
Rams: Choice - 168 lbs. - $100.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 16 Head - All goats are sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1 - 54-57 lbs. - $180-210; 66 lbs. - $200; 70-74 lbs. - $220-230.
Nannies: Selection 1 - 86 lbs. - $190; 190-258 lbs. - $230-250.
Billies: Selection 1 - 78-80 lbs. - $170-180.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
