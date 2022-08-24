Trump limits on endangered species reversed

A northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes, Calif., in June 1995. A federal judge last week threw out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal regulators have canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection.

The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes to the Endangered Species Act that industry and landowner groups had won under Trump. President Joe Biden ordered a broad review of his predecessor’s environmental policies after taking office in 2021.

