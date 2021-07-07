“Please don’t dominate the rap, Jack if you got nothin’ new to say …”
— “New Speedway Boogie,” Grateful Dead, 1970
No, this isn’t a story about rap music or even coarse quarry rocks, though some of the characters may bear a vague resemblance to the latter.
Could it have been some kind of vibration spreading out like ripples in a pond from the historic event at Woodstock, New York in 1969? For some odd reason, about then, becoming deep thinking counter-culture “intellectuals” was suddenly all the rage among rural New Jersey teenagers.
Writers and poets of the Beatnik Generation — Bruce, Kerouac, Brautigan — instantly enjoyed renewed popularity. (Hey, they were all we had). Hair grew longer and vowels were extended. (A-a-a-ctually, Extreeeemly …)
I must have been getting fattened up for the kill. At 16, just as this conspicuously herbacious haze of intellectualism was descending on our otherwise hickish crop of Garden State high school students, I was already in regular contact with some of Princeton’s intellectual heavyweights.
(A-a-a-ctually, I could name drop here, but I already did in another installment and a little bit goes a long way)
This association began when a sociology professor rented an old farmhouse near our ancestral farm at Belle Meade. By simple coincidence, he discovered that I could fix occasional problems related to his Yamaha motorcycle.
Word got around the higher education circuit and soon I was fixing the cars and motorcycles of professors, deans and the favored students.
All this work was done “for the cause” of anti-capitalism. In other words, free.
Still, since intellectualism was the current teenage rage, I felt that the privilege of attending these people’s so-called “rap sessions” was of inestimable value.
Remember rap sessions?
Rap sessions were usually lengthy discussions of more or less random and often rhetorical hypotheses for which there really was no definitive conclusion. My West Virginia tractor shop boss would have had a more succinct and decidedly agricultural description.
All the while, I was repeatedly reminded by this distinguished mob that they saw great creative potential in me — especially when I brought my tools along.
Though I detected a smattering of Judaism among this group, God was never considered an acceptable subject for their lengthy discussions. I don’t mean to be critical or judgmental here. It just happened that atheism, though often feigned, was in vogue as well.
On the other hand, the new class of local college freshmen was mostly hereditary Catholics, for whom mention of God barely bristled a downy whisker.
They came home for the winter break toting stacks of mysterious paperbacks: “Catcher in the Rye,” “Ringolevio,” “Steal This Book,” “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich,” “Gulag Archipelago” …
They slapped up posters touting classic plays that they were totally unaware of (Othello!) several months prior when they were still working the hayfields. They also brought along their own library of rap session conundrums.
Among these thought-provoking questions (good grief — it’s probably copyrighted by now) was “Can God make something so large that He can’t move it Himself?”
Since most of my peer group was in high school and thus still living with our respective parents, we had to seek venues for our high-minded pursuits, kind of like the Dead Poets Society. Barns, old dairy farm milk houses, woods and pastures rang with the sonorous truths of enlightened adolescents and purloined liquor.
This classic freshman question made the rounds with our young group and-as could be expected — concluded with a tentitive “no” — with 1 dissenter.
This fellow asserted that God could — and, indeed HAD — painted himself into a corner. Rather than a physical object, the obstacle was even more steadfast and immovable: God’s Law and Divine Justice.
This fellow’s family were considered a little odd in the community which had much to do with why I dismissed the thought and got on with the next 40-some years when the light bulb (make it a period-accurate 1960s incandescent, thank you) finally switched on.
The statute to which the great Lawmaker Himself has to adhere is found at Exodus 21:23-25, Leviticus 24:20,21, Deuteronomy 19:21 and again referred to by Jesus at Matthew 5:38.
This law evidently went into effect with the Creation of mankind and perhaps even Planet Earth. Earth was and still is an important project for God and the angels — much bigger than any nation.
It stands to reason that there would be a Constitution and by-laws to go along with it.
Adam and Eve were familiar with the laws governing their existence long before the law appeared in the Bible. Indeed, had Adam not transgressed, the Bible as we know it would not have been necessary.
Compare this history to the colonies forming the United States. In assembly, representatives of each of the 13 colonies were asked whether they chose to continue in union with England or fight for independence. (“Delaware, what say ye?”)
When Satan challenged God’s rulership, every intelligent being in the universe was in effect asked whether they chose to follow God or the Devil.
Adam, as earth’s lone representative, chose, through his disobedient action, to rebel against God and side with Satan. Adam thus chose to take a perfect human life — his own.
But Adam lost not only his own life, but every human life to follow. Remember: “… eye for eye, tooth for tooth, life for life.” Adam’s crime went uncompensated according to the Law, thus the matter could not be fully resolved.
Adam couldn’t sacrifice Adam — he was already, in a sense, dead — imperfect as was Eve. (Exodus 2:17) Mankind’s prospects seemed hopeless.
Still, all it would take to satisfy the Law, balance the scales of justice and liberate all mankind from sin and death would be only one (one!) sinless, perfect human life, something that no longer existed anywhere on Earth.
He is a just God. To simply wipe us out and start over wouldn’t serve justice.
If He were to summarily pardon mankind, what kind of precedent would it set for the future? See how God was “trapped” by His own immovable Law?
Satan, in trying to usurp God’s sovereignty likely had this all planned ahead of time. That’s what evil characters do — manipulate events, putting the future on a destructive collision course that promotes their own ambitions and Devil take the hindmost — in this case, literally and the hindmost is us.
What to do? Actually, there was a plan put into action almost immediately.
A spirit Son of God would be born as a human, live a sinless life, set mankind in the proper direction, be sacrificed thus fulfilling the Law (John 3:16), go back to heaven, battle with Satan and the evil spirit forces, and kick them out of heaven (Revelation 12:7-12). Does that sound like anyone you know?
And so here we are today as we wait for Bible prophecy to run its full course. We’re already up to pestilence and earthquakes so there aren’t many prophecies left.
Then this 6,000-year experiment proposing the hypothesis “Man can rule himself apart from God” will end with the conclusion: “Man allowed to rule himself will eventually — through much pain and suffering — destroy himself and likely the planet as well.”
Regardless of our speculation and the “depth” of our rap sessions, there can only be one eventual outcome for the earth and its inhabitants. Resurrection of the dead and eternal life on a restored planet is the Bible’s contribution to the conversation.
A local fellow enthusiastically informed us that he had attended a “Christian gathering” where masks were not required. This jubilant gentleman neglected to mention the denomination, but I feel somewhat assured that it wasn’t the Klu Klux Klan.
