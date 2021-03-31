CHARLESTON — Honey flowed more freely from the Mountain State’s beekeepers last year than the year before.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says production in 2020 from producers with 5 or more colonies totaled 276,000 pounds, up 24% from 222,000 pounds in 2019.
West Virginia had 6,000 producing colonies in 2020, unchanged from 2019, but the yield per colony averaged 46 pounds, up 24% from the yield per colony of 37 pounds in 2019.
Honey stocks on Dec. 15 were reported at 58,000 pounds, up 23% from 47,000 pounds in 2019.
Prices for the 2020 crop averaged $3.89 per pound, down 9% from the price of $4.26 per pound in 2019. Value of production totaled $1.07 million, up $128,000, or 14%, from $946,000 in 2019.
Across the United States, honey production totaled 148 million pounds in 2020, down 6% from 2019.
There were 2.71 million colonies producing honey in 2020, down 4% from 2019. Yield per colony averaged 54.5 pounds, down 2% from the 55.8 pounds in 2019.
Producer honey stocks were 39.7 million pounds on Dec. 15, down 3% from a year earlier. Stocks held by producers exclude those held under the commodity loan program.
Honey prices increased 2% during 2020 to $2.03 per pound, compared to $1.99 per pound in 2019. U.S. and state-level prices reflect the portions of honey sold through cooperatives, private and retail channels.
The average prices paid in 2020 for honey bee queens, packages and nucs were $18, $84 and $105 respectively. Pollination income for 2020 was $254 million, down 18% from 2019. Other income from honey bees in 2020 was $55.8 million, down 28% from 2019.
