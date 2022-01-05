Please bear with me. After thinking up a clever title for the March/April Tech Tips column in Antique Power, I’m all “titled out.” The above was one of the first to be rejected. The article is about using spent shotgun shells to plug off dirt sensitive lines and fittings while a tractor being repaired waits out the inevitable parts acquisition period.
The title that I came up with is “Fired — But Still on the Job.” Pretty clever, eh? Well, maybe. The title was inspired by a New Jersey mechanic, “Beet” (probably shortened from something Polish) who had some difficulty finding his way back to work after lunch at a local tavern. This wasn’t unusual — the tavern part, I mean. That area is very close to Manhattan, the home of the 3 martini executive lunch. So lunching at bars and imbibing lightly was acceptable. Not returning to work wasn’t (unless you were the boss “cooking a deal,” which meant that the first beer hit you like a freight train and you were on a roll).
Beet would show up the next day and be well into a job before the boss arrived to fire him. The boss thus had to wait until Beet finished the job, the parts for which were nowhere to be found until he installed them. But fire him the boss finally did, and Beet just kept coming back the following day. I guess the boss figured that Beet just didn’t remember. Beet pulled this off 5 times before they finally locked him out of the shop and promoted him to parttime sales in order to accommodate his schedule.
So, what goes into an Antique Power tech article? Well, first there has to be the idea. In the strictest sense, it could be a normal repair procedure but Intertech Publishing, Jensales and the manufacturer’s repair manuals have this pretty well covered. The operative word here is “tips” — clever shortcuts and forgotten oldtime innovations revisited. (I welcome ideas from readers. I’ll credit you by name in the magazine and see that you get a copy if your suggestion is published.)
Step one: Write the article and photo captions; then send them off to the editor for approval to proceed. Make an extra copy of the photo captions for the photographer. I had a rare attack of exceptional brilliance during a photo shoot at Avonlea Farm in White Post, Va., a few months ago for an article that has just come out today. Our little entourage moved to Longwood Farm at nearby Millwood where I had the farm’s International 684 tractor torn down for a water pump replacement. The lines to the tractor’s power steering cylinders had to be disconnected and tied off out of the way.
The cylinder hose fittings were plugged with black 16-gauge shotgun shells. The photographer, Ellie Kenney from Fort Ashby, suggested that I change to another color shell for better contrast. I replaced them with red 12-gaugers.
Next came the task of obtaining more shells for a photo showing the various sizes. Out the back door and across the backyard with a double armload of shotguns — 12, 16 and .410 gauges. I soon had half of the job completed.
I didn’t anticipate any problem finding 28-gauge shells — here’s why. About a year ago, I arrived at the private farm museum near Middleburg to find Ray McHenry and a friend target shooting with shotguns in 28 gauge. I brought out whatever ancient 12-gauge blunderbus that I had at the time and joined them for a fun afternoon. Ray told me that 28-gauge guns were enjoying a surge in popularity. I was thus assured that there would be plenty of empty casings around. Nope. As it turned out, loaded 28-gauge shells were fairly common, but I needed a spent shell.
Antique Power is moving rather cautiously in this age of litigation. It’s for good reason — tinkering on tractors can get you hurt. Old tractor people aren’t all that litigation happy, but there’s always the possibility of one exception. I can’t photograph a live shell in the unlikely event that someone, somewhere might interpret this to mean that they should use a live shell to plug a hole and perhaps hammer it in if it’s a tight fit.
With the deadline looming, I called Ray McHenry and arranged to stop by his home in Philomont, Va., and pick up a couple of spent shells. During the ensuing conversation, Ray mentioned that though the gauge was gaining in popularity, 28-gauge enthusiasts tended to be a closeknit bunch. Apparently so.
Eldred Kidwell of Levels had agreed to help me out with my 20-gauge requirements. While I was enroute home from Philomont, wife Stephanie called to tell me that Eldred’s wife, Wanda (of past Whitetails Only fame), had given her two 20-gauge shells. Now we’re cooking with gas. At home, I found that signals had somehow been crossed, and the 2 shells were still live. I don’t have the gun to fire these, but, fortunately, the photographer’s household does. On to the 10-gauge dilemma.
A writer uses his connections. I have 2 possible 10-gauge shooters on the list, whom I haven’t spoken with in years. This might make the situation a little awkward. Moreover, I was fast depleting my “expense account.” Antique Power sends 4 copies of the magazine plus my subscription copy along with my check. I distribute these copies among folks who have helped me with the articles.
So far, one goes to Cary Embury of Longwood Farm; another to Cliff Sofia of CS Arms, Upperville, Va.; a 3rd to Ray McHenry; and a 4th to Eldred and Wanda Kidwell. This leaves only my personal subscription copy, which I will, if needed, hand out in a pinch.
I just happened to have a partial box of live 10-gauge ammunition. In pulling one of these huge live shells apart in order to make it appear fired, I began to consider the explosive potential in a 10-gauge shell. What if the air powered drill or the large sheet metal screw that I was using to pull the shell apart somehow ignited the ample powder charge. I began to feel like I was defusing a bomb — likely because I was.
A box containing the shells and a few other props went to Ellie’s, and she’ll take it from there after she empties the
20-gauge shells.
So — in Ohio, an editor refines the text while the graphics department arranges for space for the photos soon to arrive via email. In West Virginia, an old mechanic and a petite female photographer blaze away with shotguns in their respective backyards. Two middleaged ladies pass along ammunition. In Northern Virginia, an antique tractor sports spent shells protecting the power steering cylinders while the mechanic chases around Loudoun County for 2 more odd-sized shells. A bomb is defused. “Just another day in Mudville.” –From “Casey at the Bat” by E.L. Thayer, San Francisco Examiner, June 3, 1888
First published Jan. 7, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.