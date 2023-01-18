CHARLESTON — Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said he wished for more enthusiasm toward rebuilding ag laboratories in the state following his review of Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. 

“I’m thrilled to finally see a line-item for laboratories within the budget bill, but I am disappointed that it’s only a soft commitment through the surplus section,” he stated. “With the Legislature looking to push historic policy changes, including record tax breaks, we need the same kind of enthusiasm toward rebuilding our labs.”

