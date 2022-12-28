This will be the last installment of this column in 2017. The next will be on Jan. 3, 2018. Such an occasion is commonly thought to be a time of reflection — another year gone by (sigh).

During this move to a new home, office and shop, I came across one of the 1st stories of any length that I wrote and published. “The Return of Cow Patty” appeared about 20 years ago in This Old Truck Magazine. The magazine is now Vintage Truck. As the story goes, when the magazine became increasingly popular, it was feared that Bob Vila’s lawyers would make some rather forceful suggestions regarding the title.

