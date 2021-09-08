KEYSER — After a brief hiatus, “Stepping into Grapes and Grains,” a special interest course at Potomac State College, will once again be offered as a continuing education course this fall.
PSC professors Donna Ballard and Tom Sydow will explore and present the basic knowledge and skills associated with the home production of wines and beers.
Participants will enjoy learning the fundamentals of fermentation, the availability of grapes and other fruits, and the difference between wine, lagers and ales.
The class will meet for 5 sessions every other Thursday on Sept. 16 and 30; Oct. 14 and 28; and Nov. 11.
Classes will be held from 6 to 8:45 p.m. in the Starcher Agriculture Technology Complex, Room 100. Participants must be at least 21 years old.
Cost of the class is $99. Reserve a seat by visiting go.wvu.edu/psc-grapes-grains.
