The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge is back for schools, kicking off next month.
The challenge will begin officially on Nov. 15 – America Recycles Day.
The challenge is in its 16th year, and the annual competition challenges students nationwide to collect and recycle as much polyethylene plastic film as possible over a 5-month period, ending on Earth Day, April 22. Schools that collect the most plastic film have opportunities to win cash prizes up to $7,500 and high-performance Trex items for their campus.
Trex’s composite decking is made from 95 percent recycled materials, including a mix of industrial wood scrap and plastic film upcycled from common household items like grocery bags, sandwich bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves and more. The company repurposes over 1 billion pounds of reclaimed materials annually – including over 430 million pounds of plastic film.
“The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge provides students with a firsthand appreciation for the importance of recycling and an understanding that value can be found in something that was once considered waste,” explained Stephanie Hicks, Trex’s materials sourcing manager. “Our turnkey program brings together thousands of students from coast to coast in a joint effort to make a global impact on plastic waste.”
Just like last year, participants in the challenge will have opportunities to win cash prizes for their schools thanks to the challenge’s corporate sponsor Charter Next Generation (CNG). The individual elementray, middle and high schools that recycle the most plastic film will receive a check for $5,000. Cash prizes of $3,000 and $2,500 will go to 2nd and 3rd places.
As extra motivation, CNG will award an additional $2,500 to the top recycling school overall – above and beyond their $5,000 category first-place prize.
CNG will also present cash rewards to schools that most creatively promote their recycling efforts through social media using the designated hashtags #TrexRecyclingChallenge and #Recycle2Win. Schools will be evaluated on number of posts, quality of content and creativity used to drive awareness of their participation and the importance of recycling on social media. Those with the most impactful social campaigns will be awarded gifts of $5,000 for 1st place, $3,000 for 2nd place and $2,000 for 3rd place.
In addition to the prizes awarded by CNG, Trex will reward top recyclers based on grade level, school size and region. The winning schools per capita will earn high-performance Trex products to help beautify their campuses, and all participants in the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge will receive a special gift from Trex in appreciation for their efforts and contributions.
The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge is easy to implement for schools of any grade level and size. Once enrolled, schools receive a turnkey kit complete with detailed instructions, promotional materials, recycling bins and a list of qualifying recyclable materials. Participants simply weigh and report collection totals to Trex each month throughout the collection period before delivering the recycled plastic to designated Trex drop-off points in their communities. Schools can track their success and standings throughout the program via a dedicated leaderboard at Recycle2Win.com.
“Over the past 16 years, we’ve seen first-hand how this fun and engaging initiative inspires students to make eco-conscious choices for their schools, communities and lives,” noted Hicks. “Thanks to the determination of these bright, dedicated students, Trex has been able to divert millions of pounds of discarded plastic film from ending up in waterways and landfills by repurposing it into beautiful, sustainable Trex decking.”
The 16th annual Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge begins November 15, 2022, in conjunction with America Recycles Day. Schools can enroll by completing a short form at https://nextrex.com/view/programs. For more information, contact NexTrex@trex.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.