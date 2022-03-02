The Farm Credit Knowledge Center, which serves as the educational arm of Farm Credit of the Virginias, will host its annual Farm Management Institutes at Misty Mountain Farm in Fisher on March 29 and at Renback Barn in Rochelle, Va., on March 30.
The events run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
The 2022 Farm Management Institutes are free offerings from the Farm Credit Knowledge Center in which participants will hear from David Kohl, professor emeritus of Virginia Tech, and Scott Sink, owner of Hethwood Market and SES Enterprises, Blacksburg, Va.
Participants will have the opportunity to interact with Kohl as he discusses the domestic and global economic outlook and business planning. Participants will also engage with Sink as they discuss shared wins and road blocks while navigating the ownership of an agricultural operation.
“We are excited to host our annual Farm Management Institutes in 2 locations this year,” Kyley Clevenger, Farm Credit Knowledge Center director, said, “These events are a great opportunity for agriculturalists to gain valuable insight from industry experts and to network with others in the ag community.”
Registration can be made at the knowledge center events page of farmcreditofvirginias.com or by emailing the Knowledge Center at knowledgecenter@fcvirginias.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.