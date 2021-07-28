Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, July 26, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $126; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $110; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $123; Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $122; Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $100; Light: Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $85; Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: $60-70; Comm. To Good: $54-59; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $91.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $77.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $207.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $147.50.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $131.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108.50.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $75; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100; Light: Up to $95.
Cows: Utility: $60-72; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $90.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $88; Heavy: Up to $82; Light: Up to $77.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $87.50.
Sows: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: $9.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $215; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $210; 30-60 lbs.: $200.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-470; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: $90.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.75.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 54 Head
Premium Whites: Few $70-77.
Breakers: H Dressing - $68-70; Avg. Dressing - $61-66.
Boners: Avg. Dressing - $55-63.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $50-59.
BULLS: 3 Head
YG #1: 1980 lbs. - $86. H Dressing: 1500-1900 lbs. - $95-99.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 27 Head
Choice 2-3: 1400-1650 lbs. - $114-119. Select L Choice - 1400-1650 lbs. - $105-110.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 83 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 95-115 lbs. - $80-97; 78-94 lbs. - $50-65. #2 - 95-115 lbs. - $60-80; 78-94 lbs. - $30-50.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 80-95 lbs. - $35-45.
RWF Bull: 92 lbs. - $125.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 49 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $80-84; 300-350 lbs. - $68-78. 48-52% Lean - 250-300 lbs. - $75-78.
SOWS: 16
400-650 lbs. - $45-54.
PIGS & SHOATS: 88 Head
By the head: 10-20 lbs. - $60-62; 35-45 lbs. - $90-91; 50-70 lbs. - $60-78; 70-90 lbs. - $68-81.
By the pound: 120-180 lbs. - $76-88; 200-230 lbs. - $77-94.
FEEDERS: 67 Head
Steers: 522 lbs. - $120.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs. - $130-137; 400-600 lbs. - $111-135; 978 lbs. - $85.
Bulls: 250-375 lbs. - $112-125; 400-550 lbs. - $110-120; 650-750 lbs. - $106-115; 1000-1200 lbs. - $78-90. Holstein Bulls: 800-1200 lbs. - $76-83.
GOATS: 20 Head - Sold by the head
L Wether: 134 lbs. - $410.
Nannies: 80-120 lbs. - $180-240; 46 lbs. - $170.
Kids #1: 22 lbs. - $95; 5-60 lbs. - $150-170.
LAMBS: 18 Head
Good Choice: 70-100 lbs. - $200-220. Medium - 50-100 lbs. - $150-190.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
