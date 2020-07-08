Farming is a stressful job, even in good times. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic turmoil have only added to farmers’ stress.
Rural communities face challenges like isolation, lack of mental health professionals and perceived stigma around seeking help for mental health concerns. Farmers, ranchers and rural community members need appropriate resources to help manage their own stress and support their friends and neighbors.
The Rural Resilience: Farm Stress Training, funded by Farm Credit, aims to help individuals understand sources of stress, learn the warning signs of stress and suicide, identify effective communication strategies, reduce stigma related to mental health and connect people to resources.
Katie Frazier, Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer, noted, “Farm Credit of the Virginias recognizes how critical providing resources for our farmers and rural communities to better understand and cope with stress and mental health concerns is, especially during these challenging times. The Rural Resilience online training program is an important addition to the toolbox of resources for farmers and our communities to address this concern. We will continue to support efforts to provide education, training, and resources to our customer-members, farmers, and communities to ensure their wellbeing.”
This training was developed through a partnership between the Farm Credit Council, American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), National Farmers Union (NFU), Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) and University of Illinois Extension and funded through the Farm Credit national contributions program. Originally available to AFBF and NFU members only, it’s now available to anyone interested.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. In fact, as part of a nationwide network they are the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for over 100 years. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm through its constant commitment to competitive lending, expert financial services and for facilitating and sharing knowledge and resources through the Farm Credit Knowledge Center.
