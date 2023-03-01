The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host its annual Farm Management Institutes at the West Virginia State Fair Grounds in Lewisburg, WV on March 28, 2023, and at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, VA on March 29, 2023. Events will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days.
The 2023 Farm Management Institutes are a free offering from the Farm Credit Knowledge Center in which participants at both locations will hear from Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus of Virginia Tech. Participants at the West Virginia event will hear from Jesse Richardson of West Virginia University, and participants attending the Virginia event will hear from Jennifer Friedel of Virginia Tech.
