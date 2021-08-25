FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, August 23, 2021
HOGS: 66
230-250 lbs.: Fair Hogs - $90; Potbelly: $1-4 per head.
LAMBS: 42
Hi Choice & Prime: 116 lbs.: $247.50; Choice: 80-90 lbs.: $270-276; Choice & Graded: 55-60 lbs.: $215-282.50; Slaughter Ewes: - $100-107.50.
KID GOATS: 53
20-40 lbs.: $255-350; 40-60 lbs.: $250-310; 60-80 lbs. - $300-340.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 88 - Utility & Comm: $60-71; Canner & Cutter: $52-69.50; Cutter & BNG: $35-52.
Bulls: 20 - 1-2 - $75-95.
Stock Cows: 79 - Bred - $725-1060; Pairs: $1200-1600.
FEEDER CATTLE: 1,091 (572 Grades; 55 Board)
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $128-169; 400-500 lbs. - $142-164; 500-600 lbs. - $131-153; 600-700 lbs. - $133-152; 700-800 lbs. - $141; 800-900 lbs.: $134. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $131-151; 400-500 lbs. - $137-159; 500-600 lbs. - $143; 600-700 lbs. - $144; 700-800 lbs. - $136-142.50. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $129; 600-700 lbs. - $128. Board Cattle: 55 Steers – 875 lbs.: $150.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $127-145; 400-500 lbs. - $122-142; 500-600 lbs. - $130-134; 600-700 lbs. - $118-124.50; 700-800 lbs. - $124.50; 800-900 lbs. - $119. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $122-130; 400-500 lbs. - $120-129; 500-600 lbs. - $127.50; 600-700 lbs. - $119-126; 700-800 lbs. - $119-122; 800-900 lbs. - $111. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $126; 400-500 lbs. - $126; 500-600 lbs. - $11; 600-700 lbs. - $106-111.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-163; 400-500 lbs. - $150-160; 500-600 lbs. - $142-148; 600-700 lbs. - $131.50-133.50; 700-800 lbs. - $126; 800-900 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $130-151; 400-500 lbs. - $141-159; 500-600 lbs. - $135; 600-700 lbs. - $113. Med & Lg #3: 600-700 lbs. - $107-113.
Total: 1,091
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, August 23, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $132.50; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $134.75; Medium to Good: Up to $124.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $134.25; Medium to Good: Up to $120.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $99; Light: Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $94; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $65-83; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $110.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $40.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $210.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $159.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $125.; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $70; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $93.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $91; Light: Up to $95.
Cows: Utility: $60-74; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $77.50.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $145.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $88; Heavy: Up to $87.50; Light: Up to $90.
Feeder Pigs: Up to $70.
Sows: Up to $74.
Male Hogs: Up to $15.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $240; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $245; 30-60 lbs.: $240.
Sheep: Up to $115.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-380; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 2nd Cut: Up to $5; 3rd Cut: Up to $6.25; Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 74 Head
Breakers: Dressing - Average - $67-72; High - $73-79.
Boners: Dressing - Average - $65-70; High - $75.
Lean: Dressing - Average - $58-63; High - $63-67.
Thin & Light: $55 and down.
BULLS: 7 Head
High Dressing: 1500-2100 lbs. - $92-110.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 17 Head
High Choice and Prime Steers – 1400-1550 lbs. - $138-141; High Ch & Prime – 1600-1700 lbs. - $138-139; Choice 2-3 – 1250-1600 lbs. - $128-138; Choice Holsteins – 13—lbs. - $97; High Choice and Prime Heifers – 1300-1400 lbs. - $130-138; Holestien Culls – 1200-1700 lbs. - $77-91.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 56 Head
#1 – 94-115 lbs. - $87-102; 84-92 lbs. - $60-82. #2 – 84-92 lbs. - $50-60; 94-115 lbs. - $60-85. Beef X Bulls – 94 lbs. - $205; Beef heifers – 96 lbs. - $170.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 73 Head
240-300 lbs. - $68-75; 300-325 lbs. - $69-72.
SOWS: 25
350-500 lbs. - $65; 400-500 lbs. - $69-79; 500-650 lbs. - $75-82.
BOARS:
400-650 lbs. - $10.
PIGS & SHOATS: 138 Head
Sold by the head: 10-20 lbs. - $14-26; 20-30 lbs. - $30-33; 40-60 lbs. - $45-67.
Sold by the pound: 120-150 lbs. - $85-92; 150-200 lbs. - $75-82; 200-300 lbs. - $71-75.
FEEDERS: 46 Head
Steers: 984 lbs. - $112.
Heifers: 400-500 lbs. - $117-127; 600-750 lbs. - $99-100; 900-1050 lbs. - $82-88.
Bulls: 476 lbs. - $132.50; 616 lbs. - $132; 700-1000 lbs. - $80-92.
Longhorn: per head - $350.
LAMBS: 3 Head
70-110 lbs. - $260-265.
SHEEP: 1
Ewes: 182 lbs. - $140.
GOATS: 23 Head - By the head
Kids Selection 1: 50-60 lbs. - $135-175; 60-80 lbs. - $170-190; 85 lbs. - $225-250.
Nannies: $200-215.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.