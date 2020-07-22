The chief credit officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias is its new CEO, effective today.
Brad Cornelius assumes the helm of the regional lending cooperative with a wealth of experience, including more than 20 years serving and leading AgFirst district cooperative lending efforts.
Cornelius began his career with the Farm Credit System at AgGeorgia Farm Credit where he served as a loan officer, branch manager and then regional lending manager. He took over as CCO of AgChoice Farm Credit in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Cornelius served as CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit in Fayetteville, N.C., before joining the FCV senior leadership team last June as CCO.
“The board of directors is thrilled to announce Brad Cornelius to the CEO role. We conducted a focused executive search process and interviewed a host of qualified candidates, although none checked all the boxes for us to the degree Brad did,” said Donna Brooke-Alt, chairwoman of the FCV board of directors.
Cornelius talked about what he looks forward to bringing to the CEO role.
“I’m especially mindful that our mission to support our members, farmers and our rural communities is more important now than ever,” he said. “It is my utmost intention that Farm Credit remain an engaged partner for agriculture and our rural communities.”
Cornelius grew up in Cartersville, Ga. He received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia and an MBA in finance from Georgia State University. He is a graduate of the Southeastern Ag Lending School at Clemson University.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.