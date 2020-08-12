FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 10, 2020
HOGS: 18
Fair Hogs:200-300 lbs.: $60-62; Pigs: 125 lbs.: $25.
LAMBS: 62
Hi Choice & Prime: $147.50-162.50;Choice: $187.50-197.50.
KID GOATS: 46
20-40 lbs.: $190-200;40-60 lbs.: $280-327.50;60-80 lbs.: $315-327.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 5 -Choice 2-4: Fair Steers: $100-116.
Cows: 105 - Utility & Comm: $58-72; Canner & Cutter: $50-65; Cutter & BNG: $40-50.
Bulls: 12 - 1-2: $70-95.
Stock Cows: 23 - Bread: $710-950; Pairs: $810-1,075.
FEEDER CATTLE: 529
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $158; 400-500 lbs. - $156; 500-600 lbs. - $146-158; 600-700 lbs. - $140.50-144; 700-800 lbs. - $132-133; 800-900 lbs. - $127-128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $167; 400-500 lbs. - $136-159; 500-600 lbs. - $152; 600-700 lbs. - $133; 700-800 lbs. - $131-135.50; 800-900 lbs. - $126. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $133; 400-500 lbs. - $143; 500-600 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lbs. - $135; 700-800 lbs. - $110; Board: 56 steers – 875-900 lbs. - $133.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $133; 400-500 lbs. - $132-140; 500-600 lbs. - $122-136.50; 600-700 lbs. - $120-129; 700-800 lbs. - $115-128; 800-900 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $135-136.50; 400-500 lbs. - $110-130; 500-600 lbs. - $110-125; 600-700 lbs. - $119-127; 700-800 lbs. - $110; 800-900 lbs. - $112. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $125; 400-500 lbs. - $118-127; 500-600 lbs. - $120; 700-800 lbs. - $100.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $163; 400-500 lbs. - $149-160; 500-600 lbs. - $130-143; 600-700 lbs. - $131-133; 700-800 lbs. - $116-117; 800-900 lbs. - $113. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $149.50-163; 400-500 lbs. - $131-165; 500-600 lbs. - $136-144; 600-700 lbs. - $131. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $139; 500-600 lbs. - $117; 600-700 lbs. - $131.
Total: 800
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, August 17. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 10, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $114; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $98.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $111.50; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $107.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $75.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $76; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: $55-68; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $105.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $77.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $150.
Hogs: Up to $65.
Lambs: Up to $172.50.
Goats: By the head -Up to $235.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $89;Light - Up to $75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84;Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-74;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $60.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $80.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $55; Heavy: Up to $50; Light: Up to $40.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $50.
Sows: Up to $30.
Male Hogs: Up to $5.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $177.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $175; 30-60 lbs.: $185.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-360; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: Hay: 1st cut – Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 83 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $56-60. High - $68.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $58-60. High - $65-75.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $51-55. Low - $34-38.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 2 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1514 lbs. - $88. High Dress: 1712 lbs. - $103.
FED CATTLE: 22 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1152-1376 lbs. - $96-105.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1332-1520 lbs. - $89-94. Choice 2-3: 1262-1414 lbs. - $79. Select 2-3: 1556 lbs. - $57.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1176 lbs. - $104.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 66 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $90-107.50; 80-94 lbs. - $85-90. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $70-80; 80-94 lbs. - $50-62.50. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $20-35. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 90-114 lbs. - $65-90.
Beef Type Calves: 86-100 lbs. - $175-195.
FEEDERS: 39 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 528 lbs. - $122.50; 808-844 lbs. - $111-121. Medium & Large 2: 308 lbs. - $110.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 316 lbs. - $85.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 300-350 lbs. - $120-129; 400-450 lbs. - $124; 500-600 lbs. - $122-125.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 420 lbs. - $127.50; 604-634 lbs. - $112.50-120; 740 lbs. - $106. Medium & Large 2: 372 lbs. - $117.50.
STOCK COWS: 16 Head - By the head.
Bred Cows: Bred 1-3 months: 1100 lbs. - $850. Bred 3-6 months: 930-1384 lbs. - $675-1050. Bred 6-8 months: 1664 lbs. - $1175. Beef Cross: 100 lbs. - $160.
LAMBS: 6 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50-60 lbs. - $115-150.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 10 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 24 lbs. - $60; 42-50 lbs. - $120-125.
Billies: Selection 1: 72-84 lbs. - $175-185; 112 lbs. - $290; 340 lbs. - $340.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 65 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $35-46; 300-350 lbs. - $36-41.
SOWS: 4 Head - All price per cwt.
406-458 lbs. - $19-20; 580 lbs. - $27.
FEEDER PIGS: 103 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 15-24 lbs. - $32-35; 43-45 lbs. - $48-56; 53-58 - $63-72.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 205-210 lbs. - $58-65; 232-244 lbs. - $63-67.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
