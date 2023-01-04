Part of the purpose of this installment is to assure our new neighbor to the west that we are not in the least bothered by his monster dump trucks starting at first light on these frigid mornings.
My wife, Stephanie, aka the Old Hippie Bus Driver, understands Diesel engines. If I haven’t caught on by now, after over 30 years of repairing them, I should probably grow my hair long, move to Mt. Shasta, beat on drums and sell glass pyramids.
Anyway, our neighbor’s daily ritual has become part of our early morning entertainment.
With the first light of dawn comes the chuckle of the big engine’s starter; chuffa-chuffa-. White un-burned fuel mist floats across the frost-covered field between us. This mist is cold and heavy so falls to the ground before reaching our place.
The big flywheel turns faster and faster as the first cylinder reaches ignition temperature and fires; BOOMPF!
So who likes it hot? A Diesel engine. Ignition in a Diesel engine is accomplished by suddenly decreasing the space in which the air/fuel mixture is contained. Due to something known as the Carnot Principle, heat is momentarily produced. This heat is quickly disbursed into the cold metal cylinder walls, thus a high ambient temperature is most helpful. In colder weather, a well seasoned Diesel engine starts one cylinder at a time.
The cylinder with the most compression fires first, thus adding heat and spinning the flywheel faster making it possible for its first runner-up to also fire and so-on. The Carnot Principle is, in the strictest sense, an example of heat produced by nuclear acceleration.
This reaction is confined to the cylinder bores so the chances of a chain reaction where you might start your VW Rabbit and destroy the universe are about nil. But never say never. A lot goes on in those sooty bores.
BOOMPF! BOOMPF! other cylinders start to pick up the beat.
As we cheer them on; BOOMPF! another joins in. The Eastern sky brightens and the engine starts turning on its own without the aid of the starter. The white mist turns blue.
Blue Diesel smoke picks up its color from good ol’ ROY G. BIV; Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet or the sun’s visible spectrum. In artificial light, these tiny droplets of singed fuel would appear brown. A curious observation; A Montana reader living right on the Canadian border insists that his International TD6 crawler tractor emits a puff of brown smoke when switching this uniquely designed engine from its gasoline starting mode to its Diesel operation.
Could this mean that the spectrum varies slightly with latitude? We might want to kick this theory around the classroom a time or two.
Rudolph Diesel didn’t really invent the engine that bears his name. An inventor named Street developed the internal combustion engine in 1794. Continuation of his work was brought about by a young French engineer, Sadi Carnot, whose work established the basis for compression ignition, which is essential to the Diesel engine. Though Carnot never actually built an engine, urban legend (an antiquated term for “fake news”) persists about a carnival novelty that used compression to ignite wood chips.
Nicolaus Otto’s contribution of the 4-cycle design in 1876 was a big help as well. The first practical compression ignition engine was developed by Dr. Rudolf Diesel in 1895.
Diesel invented the means by which fuel and air could be introduced into the cylinders at the precise moment that ignition temperature (about 1,600 degrees F) is reached.
Diesel engines nowadays use a special high-pressure pump based on Diesel’s design. One exception, though, is the 2- cycle GM Detroit engine first developed in the 1930s and that remained popular well into the ’80s. This engine creates the needed 2000-3000 PSI pressure mechanically in each injector, eliminating the need for a pump.
These astronomical pressures suggest the grisly possibility of someone working on a running Diesel engine having a hand pumped full of fuel by a high-pressure stream that easily penetrates skin and possibly bone.
Garrumph! Garrumph! We look up and smile toward the west as the heat from the firing cylinders helps the weakest of their fellows along. All cylinders are now firing and the engine “rolls” like a gasoline engine with too much choke as it burns off the excess fuel that has accumulated during the process. The smoke billows black above the exhaust stacks.
Some of Diesel’s early experiments involved solid fuels. It’s generally understood that when experimenting with gunpowder as a fuel, the resulting explosion killed his brother who was assisting him. I’ve always played tricks on my little brother, but that’s taking it too far — just a little, anyway.
I’ve long had the desire to continue Diesel’s solid fuel experiments in order to create a stationary engine that would run on sawdust and be throttled by drafts and dampers like a wood stove. Fortunately for him, my brother lives in South America.
The big truck’s engine settles back to a smooth idle and burns relatively clean. The exhaust now has the fragrance of burning candles.
Diesel fuel is just wax with a low melting temperature. It would be a solid in a constant three-digit-below-zero environment. You could use it to make candles on Mars or any of the 12 moons of Jupiter of your choosing. (I especially like the one that rotates backward.) All of this happens in a matter of seconds as our neighbor prepares to move some rock and dirt.
First published on Jan. 4, 2017.
