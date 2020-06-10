CHARLESTON — The sale of Japanese barberry will be illegal in West Virginia starting July 1.
The shrub, with a Latin name of berberis thunbergii DC, was added to the “noxious weeds” list in the 2018 legislative session as part of an effort to control the invasive plant. A phase-in period was allowed for existing stock to be depleted.
“Although a popular landscaping option, Japanese barberry is an invasive plant that destroys farm and forested areas,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “It was added to the noxious weeds list so we could better control the entry of the plant into our borders.”
Once the ban on sale or distribution goes into effect, nursery inspectors will quarantine, and issue stop sale orders for Japanese barberry when encountered. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has received $100,000 in federal grant funds to fight the invasive plant in Cacapon State Park.
The barberry plant prefers forest floors, pastures and other open spaces. In these areas, the plant rapidly takes over the surface and crowds out desirable species.
“The WVDA is working with the Division of Natural Resources to control these plants in various areas,” Leonhardt said. “The infestation is already bad, but we are doing everything possible to negate the negative impacts on our land.”
For more information, contact the WVDA Plant Industries Division at 304- 558-2212.
