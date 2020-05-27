CHARLESTON — Sales of all poultry produced in West Virginia during 2019 plunged 10 percent.
Egg sales were up, turkeys were flat, and broilers and chicken sales fell.
The combined value of production and value of sales from broilers, turkeys, eggs and other poultry was $253.3 million, compared to $281.8 million in 2018. Of the combined total, 55 percent was from broilers, 23 percent from turkeys, 22 percent from eggs, and less than 1 percent from sales of chickens.
There were 75.5 million broilers produced in West Virginia during 2019, down 9 percent from the 83.3 million produced in 2018. Total live weight was 286.9 million pounds, down from 316.5 million pounds in 2018.
Value of production totaled $139.4 million, down 21 percent from the 2018 value of $176.9 million. The average live weight equivalent price of 48.6 cents per pound is down from the 2018 average live weight equivalent price of 55.9 cents per pound. Equivalent price is for the commercial producer, not contractees.
Turkeys raised in West Virginia totaled 3.1 million, unchanged from the 2018 total. Total live weight was 99.2 million pounds, up 3 percent from 2018.
Value of production totaled $57.4 million, up 17 percent from the 2018 value of production of $49.2 million. The average live weight equivalent price was 57.9 cents per pound, up 6.9 cents per pound from the 2018 price of 51.0 cents.
The number of chickens sold for slaughter (excluding broilers) totaled 1.68 million head, down 3 percent from the 2018 total of 1.74 million head sold. The number of pounds sold was 13.4 million pounds, down 2 percent from the 2018 number of 13.7 million pounds sold.
Value of sales totaled $761,300, down from $1.03 million in 2018. Prices averaged 5.7 cents per pound, down from the 2018 price of 7.5 cents per pound.
Egg production in West Virginia totaled 306.2 million eggs during 2019, up 3 percent from the 2018 production of 295.9 million eggs. The average price per dozen was $2.18.2, down from the 2018 average price per dozen of $2.21.8.
The total value of production was $55.7 million, up 2 percent from the 2018 total of $54.7 million. Most eggs produced in West Virginia are hatching eggs for broilers, not for table egg consumption.
For the entire United States the combined value of production from broilers, eggs, turkeys, and the sales of chickens in 2019 was $40.4 billion, down 13 percent from $46.2 billion in 2018.
Of the combined total, 70 percent was from broilers, 19 percent from eggs, 11 percent from turkeys, and less than 1 percent from chickens.
The value of broilers produced during 2019 was $28.3 billion, down 11 percent from 2018. The total number of broilers produced in 2019 was 9.18 billion, up 2 percent from 2018. The total amount of live weight broilers produced in 2019 was 58.3 billion pounds, up 3 percent from 2018.
The value of turkeys produced during 2019 was $4.30 billion, up 14 percent from the $3.79 billion the previous year. The total number of turkeys raised in 2019 was 229 million, down 4 percent from 2018. Turkey production in 2019 totaled 7.43 billion pounds, up slightly from the 7.42 billion pounds produced in 2018.
The value of sales from chickens (excluding broilers) in 2019 was $37.6 million, down 24 percent from $49.4 million a year ago. The number of chickens sold in 2019 totaled 187 million, down 2 percent from the total sold during the previous year.
Value of all egg production in 2019 was $7.70 billion, down 28 percent from $10.7 billion in 2018. Egg production totaled 113 billion eggs, up 3 percent from 110 billion eggs produced in 2018.
