These stories are usually keyed to the seasons, but I can’t recall if these events took place in the fall or early spring.
In fact, there is a strong possibility that they just might have happened close to this time of year. Whenever it was, the Canada geese — often referred to as “flying pigs,” especially by golfers — were in migration.
I was working on a very ragged and quirky 1970s Ford F-600 “Louisville Line” 2-ton flatbed truck. The owner, a gentleman farmer, used this truck to haul round hay bales.
More often, though, it could be seen idle at the edge of whichever hayfield he had last been working, awaiting my attention, again crippled by some unexpected malady.
Prior to the owner conceding that he had made a mistake in buying this worn-out relic, we spent a few hay seasons patching up this sow’s ear that would never become a silk purse. In a unique display of consideration, the truck actually decided to break down on the owner’s farm, saving me the effort of looking down every local 2-track (I usually don’t mind exploring in this manner, but prefer to do so after the day’s profit is secured).
Here’s a little more about the farms along this particular stretch of Loudoun County, Va., road: the homes tend to be lavish and antique with lots of stone and old wood. Ancient barns and stables maintained in perfect condition grace manicured lawns.
Opulent though these places may be, their owners — mostly high-level government retirees — pay relatively little property tax. The amount of farm profit required to maintain agricultural tax status is miniscule.
Professionally painted signs in a “rustique” style: advertise eggs and produce at designer prices. These farmer’s only customers are their neighbors who are doing the same thing — truly a communal effort.
For those not possessing a green thumb or skill in the avian arts, swapping horses is another route to the needed farm profit. Horses are exchanged about these communities with one owner claiming a sale then swapped back again while the other party chalks up a profit.
Whether any cash actually changes hands or is held in escrow is still a mystery to this author. There are just some high-level activities that mere civilians simply are not privy to.
So, I’m under this large truck, bleeding the brake system alone. There’s 2 bleeder screws on each wheel and the front and back wheels are about 20 feet apart. You may wonder: how do I pump the brake pedal, monitor the bleeder screws and maintain the master cylinder reservoir?
As a magician might say, “It’s done with mirrors” — and hoses and clear jugs and lots of climbing in and out of the cab.
Just as I was beginning to get some response from the brake pedal, my eyeglasses fell apart. No problem. I carry a spare pair on the truck, but where? This is an F-350 with an 8-foot Reading tool body.
Meanwhile, my search for my spare glasses is made more interesting by impaired vision. I remembered that I had stashed them someplace safe and secure, but where? The glove compartment would have been too obvious for me.
I’m always doing this to myself: arranging things perfectly, patting myself profusely on the back in congratulation for my ingenuity, then immediately forgetting the critical details. At last, I found them in the compartment reserved for micrometers and other precision instruments.
During my search, I lost what progress I had made with the truck’s brake system. Wrench throwing time— but not for me. I never “go off.” That’s one reason that I get the good gigs.
Instead, I stopped my billing time, sat leaning against a large wheel of the truck and enjoyed the beautiful landscape. A central feature of this lovely view was a vast pond. In and around the pond were perhaps 200 wild Canada geese.
The geese chose that moment to resume their migration. So, how can 200 geese take to the air all at once? They don’t.
I watched in amazement as they took flight in orderly groups of about 50 birds per group. There was a pause of a few minutes between each group lifting off to allow the previous group to clear the airspace above the pond. Thus, the huge birds were able to avoid colliding in midair.
What brought all this to mind?
Our Bible study group recently started into the Book of Numbers. Here, we find the Nation of Israel wandering in the wilderness — kind of in a holding pattern — for 40 years and camping along the way. With some regularity, it would come time to break camp and move on.
Imagine the chaos if the Nation of Israel — then roughly equivalent to the population of present-day Chicago — all jumped up and started moving at once.
U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower addressed a similar scenario. In order to prepare to evacuate American cities in the event of nuclear war, this president ordered the construction of the Interstate Highway System. Fortunately for us, the jury is still out regarding its success.
God’s approach to crowd management was undeniably successful and far less costly. God, through Moses, arranged to have Israel break camp and move on in smaller groups and in a clearly specified sequence.
Throughout the Bible, we see that God operates in an orderly fashion (See 1 Cor. 14:33). His order is also evident in nature as well, from the orderly ascent of wild geese to the synchronized motion of planets to the Fibonacci Number.
Still, when confronted with life’s challenges, our natural human inclination, born from Adam’s transgression, may be to turn our back on God and do it “my way.”
When I make this mistake and suffer a calamitous outcome, I might say, “You bird brain — look what you’ve done.” However, is this fair to birds?
By not seeking God’s guidance, I’ve already demonstrated that I don’t have the sense that God gave geese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.