FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, July 6, 2020
LAMBS: 52
Hi Choice & Prime: $197-215.50;Choice: $167-187.50; Slaughter Ewes: $96-105.
KID GOATS: 26
40-60 lbs.: $260-320;60-80 lbs.: $295-305.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 36 – Choice 2-4: $95-114; Good 2-3: $95.
Heifers: 20 - Choice 2-4: $95-108.
Cows: 37 - Utility & Comm: $57-81; Canner & Cutter: $47-67; Cutter & BNG: $41-57.
Bulls: 7 - 1-2: $85-100.
Stock Cows: 20 - Beef Bred: $735-1,000.
FEEDER CATTLE: 193
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $141; 500-600 lbs. - $116-130; 600-700 lbs. - $118-133; 800-900 lbs. - $108. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $133; 500-600 lbs. - $115-135; 600-700 lbs. - $88-137.50. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $100.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $124-125; 400-500 lbs. - $117-121; 500-600 lbs. - $116; 600-700 lbs. - $94-105; 700-800 lbs. - $90-95. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $125; 400-500 lbs. - $100-105; 600-700 lbs. - $104; 700-800 lbs. - $90. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $115; 400-500 lbs. - $113; 500-600 lbs. - $108; 700-800 lbs. - $81.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $144; 500-600 lbs. - $121-131; 600-700 lbs. - $124-126; 700-800 lbs. - $84-118; 900-1,100 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $125; 400-500 lbs. - $131; 500-600 lbs. - $108-130; 600-700 lbs. - $87. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $124.
Total: 395
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, July 13. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, July 6, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $112; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $106.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $76.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $105.25; Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: $60-64.75; Comm. To Good: $40-56; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $102.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $90.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 66 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $57-63; High - $66.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $58-61. High - $66-75; Low - $54-55.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $45-54.50. High - $55-56. Low - $30-43.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 7 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1744-2128 lbs. - $88-94. High Dress: 1510-1986 lbs. - $96-109.
FED CATTLE: 8 Head
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1130-1304 lbs. - $78-86.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 66 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $85-100; 80-94 lbs. - $70-80. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $67.50-82.50; 80-94 lbs. - $60-70. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $30-60. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Crossbred Heifer: 86 lbs. - $60.
Beef Cross: 92 lbs. - $210.
FEEDERS: 68 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 340 lbs. - $107.50; 524 lbs. - $122.50; 756 lbs. - $122.50. Medium & Large 2: 412-414 lbs. - $95-112.50; 492 lbs. - $95.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 312 lbs. - $90; 400 lbs. - $102.50; 664 lbs. - $97.50; 754 lbs. - $97.50.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $112.50-115; 400-450 lbs. - $107.50-112.50; 450-550 lbs. - $102.50-105; 612 lbs. - $102.50; 920-996 lbs. - $77-86. Medium & Large 2: 112-136 lbs. - $130-132.50; 162 lbs. - $135; 258 lbs. - $85; 600-630 lbs. - $82.50-87.50.
BULLS: Medium & Large 1: 380 lbs. - $140; 462 lbs. - $127.50; 550-600 lbs. - $105-125; 620 lbs. - $117.50; 700-800 lbs. - $89-100; 850-1050 lbs. - $102-106
STOCK COWS: 20 Head
Bred Cows: Medium & Large 1: 840 lbs. - $485; 950 lbs. - $750; 994-1292 lbs. - $575-825; 1120 lbs. - $650; 1364 lbs. - $900; 1464 lbs. - $900. Medium & Large 2: 1050 lbs.- $560.
Cow Calf Pairs: Medium & Large 1: 1500 lbs. with calf under 150 lbs. - $1500.
LAMBS: 16 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50-70 lbs. - $180-200; 70-90 lbs. - $182.50-197.50; 100-124 lbs. - $157.50-167.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 73 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 28-32 lbs. - $85-90; 40-60 lbs. - $110-165; 60-80 lbs. - $175-210; 84-98 lbs. - $255-270. Selection 2: 34-40 lbs. - $80-95; 60 lbs - $150.
Nannies: Selection 1: 92 lbs. - $145; 118-130 lbs. - $195-265. Selection 2: 96 lbs. - $160; 108-138 lbs. - $165-220.
Billies: Selection 1: 108-140 lbs. - $290-320. Selection 2: 65-70 lbs. - $145-150.
Wethers: Selection 1: 104-146 lbs. - $285-365.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 102 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $20-42; 300-400 lbs. - $25-30.
SOWS: 12 Head - All price per cwt.
Good 2-3: 478 lbs. - $17; 600-700 lbs. - $15-18.
BOARS: 1 Head - All price per cwt.
288 lbs. - $7.
FEEDER PIGS: 250 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 68 lbs. - $44; 75 lbs. - $63; 90-98 lbs - $61-68.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 104-120 lbs. - $50-61; 130-134 lbs. - $46-55; 180-200 lbs. - $46-57.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
