CHARLESTON — Corn planting in West Virginia is expected to total 53,000 acres, up 4 percent — or 2,000 acres — from 2020, and up 2 percent from 2019.
All hay acreage harvested is expected to total 575,000 acres, up 6 percent, or 35,000 acres, from 2020, and up 12 percent, or 60,000 acres, from 2019.
Estimates were based on results from the March 1 agricultural survey.
Planting comparisons for the entire United States include:
• Corn – 91.1 million acres, up less than 1%.
• Oats – 2.49 million acres, down 17%.
• Winter wheat – 33.1 million acres, up 9%.
• All tobacco – 195,800 acres, down 1%.
• Burley tobacco – 40,850 acres, down 6%.
• Soybeans – 87.6 million acres, up 5%.
• Sorghum – 6.94 million acres, up 18%.
• Barley – 2.59 million acres, down 1%.
• All hay – 51.7 million acres, down 1%.
