It wasn’t considered proper to question the established order in Central New Jersey in 1961. The battle of Blair Mountain could not have happened there. America had, as far as we knew, eradicated evil from the planet. The men who had to do the dirty work in places like Bastogne and Iwo Jima were now comfortably established in the countryside, raising families in this new idyll.
One interesting feature of this utopia’s landscape was the noon whistle. Like everything else, it was just there, provided by those who had gone before and not to be questioned. “There’s the noon whistle.” We never, wondered who or why — it was just there, somewhere over the horizon, as natural as the pop of a distant John Deere or the call of the rain crow (our local misnomer for the mourning dove).
Development hadn’t yet arrived; 1963 would see its appearance, riding on the evil black cape of the Kennedy assassination.
The farm fields were vast and gently rolling. The creek bottoms met one another to finally converge at the Millstone River. Because of this gentle landscape, it was all but impossible to determine from which direction the noon whistle — one blast of a fire siren — called. There were probably several noon whistles at the scattered fire stations, but a child going about his business of sledding icy slopes or catching crayfish heard only one. From my youthful perspective, this was the noon whistle for the entire township — or, for that matter, the whole world. The year 1961 was the year that I would learn the source of the noon whistle in a big way.
The schools in our township all had pleasant-sounding, mildly patriotic names: Triangle, Sunnymeade, Bloomingdale, Flagtown. For my 2nd grade year, I was assigned to Liberty School, a 2‑room schoolhouse.
A 2-room schoolhouse in prosperous New Jersey in the 1960s? Aw come on ... yes, really. It still stands, I presume, at the intersection of U.S. Route 206 and Roycefield Road. The few Hampshire County residents who have had the occasion to visit Gus Imhauser’s New Jersey factory have likely noticed the nearby school as well and can bear out my story. The last time I visited the area in the late 1980s, the school was being used for storage and, I seem to recall, had been painted gray.
However, 1961 saw Liberty School still red with white trim, complete with a belfry and a fully-operational bell. The bell was operated by a rope that looked heavy enough to tow a submarine. Tough and “old school,” our teacher, Mrs. Dilzer (aka “The Dozer”), could swing that bell like Quasimodo when calling us in from recess. Lunch time, though, was a no-brainer. Outside, along the fencerow, beyond the jungle gym stood the noon whistle.
Mounted at the bottom of the 2 creosoted pine poles was the gray wooden box that housed the timers, switches and other electrics. Under the Civil Defense emblem (similar to those found on car radio dials of that period) was a high voltage warning that also listed the unit’s other electrical capacities, such as ohms, amperage, wattage and so forth, as if to drive home the point.
To a 2nd grader, the twin poles seemed 100 feet tall. Atop these poles were the multiple trumpets, perhaps 5 feet in length, arranged in a circle like a rotary airplane engine. This contraption went off at noon sharp. We weren’t instructed to cover our ears, that came naturally.
Next, we were herded downstairs to the “boiler room” so named after the furnace and steam boiler housed there. Lining up across the room and part way up the stairs, we moved along slowly as Mrs. Dilzer dispensed cartons of milk and ice cream and collected payment. We then went upstairs and ate lunch at our desks. Though a certification was required in order to service a boiler, Mrs. Dilzer could occasionally be heard muttering under her breath as she stomped toward the boiler room door, carrying some sort of heavy, rusty boiler tool.
The only other time that the noon whistle sounded was during air raid drills. During these drills, we were shuffled off in an orderly fashion to the boiler room where we were instructed to face the stone walls and cover our heads with our arms. We were safe and sound, like those photos of Londoners waiting out the Blitzkrieg. The noon whistle would eventually sound the all clear.
I’m not so sure that the boiler room was the best place to be during a bombing raid. Likewise, a London basement was merely a lesser of evils. According to my copy of the Popular Science Mechanical Encyclopedia, 1941, London was quite generous in delivering underground utilities to its citizens. Apart from the obvious — water and sewer — the pipes that often appear in those photos carried such commodities as steam, compressed air and even hydraulic oil under immense pressure. A near-direct hit could easily rupture these lines.
If the Russians or Cubans were to attack, Mrs. Dilzer’s 2nd-grade class, being so close to the alarm, would be the vanguard. This was a source of some pride; though, it would only stand to be short lived. At Liberty School, our fate might be sealed by tons of Jersey pine and oak burning above us. If, instead, the building were blown away, we would still be left in a cellar hole with an active boiler. Regarding such matters, I don’t recall being taught to have a faith in God — just Kennedy. But somehow, that sustained us. As we waited for the all clear, our only prayer was that Mrs. Dilzer might decide to use the occasion to open the ice cream freezer.
First published April 15, 2015.
