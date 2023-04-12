Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

It wasn’t considered proper to question the established order in Central New Jersey in 1961. The battle of Blair Mountain could not have happened there. America had, as far as we knew, eradicated evil from the planet. The men who had to do the dirty work in places like Bastogne and Iwo Jima were now comfortably established in the countryside, raising families in this new idyll.

One interesting feature of this utopia’s landscape was the noon whistle. Like everything else, it was just there, provided by those who had gone before and not to be questioned. “There’s the noon whistle.” We never, wondered who or why — it was just there, somewhere over the horizon, as natural as the pop of a distant John Deere or the call of the rain crow (our local misnomer for the mourning dove).

