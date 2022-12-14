Following a decades-long tradition, Thursday, Nov. 17 was the annual Old Hippie Orchard Day. Which annual, we can only guess. If there had been a 1st annual Old Hippie Orchard Day, we could have counted, but events that take on a life of their own are seldom announced in this manner. One day, someone will stop and ask his or her fellow participants, “How long have we been doing this?”
The whole group will then reminisce and try to align the event with points in history – worldwide, locally or personal to no avail. I was there in the quiet afterglow of an Ice Mountain/North River Mills festival when Terry Bailes suggested that we had just celebrated the 20th annual IM/NRM festival. It could have been the 18th, 22nd, or 23rd – no one could pinpoint it. So the 20th moniker stuck and we’ve since been counting from there making this year’s festival the…well, you get the idea.
Likewise, we’re making Nov. 17, 2022 the 25th Old Hippie Orchard Day.
The Old Hippie, short for The Old Hippie School Bus Driver, is a name not bestowed upon her by me in Far Muse, but rather by the high school students she transported aboard “Betsy Frankhorn,” aka Hampshire County, West Virginia Bus 76. Her long gray hair, wire framed glasses and general happy demeanor may have served as the inspiration. But The Old Hippie was orchestrating the annual Orchard Day long prior to driving bus 76, presumably under an alias.
Our traditional vehicle – from the very beginning – was our 1979 F-150 pickup that I scrounged from a farm field near Purcellville, Va. One year, for reasons that I don’t recall, our “truck” was an enormous old Buick. When I drove my 1970 F-250 service truck into a tornado along Beaver Dam Creek near Middleburg, Va. thus totaling it, I usurped the 79 and mounted my toolboxes, air compressor and crane on it in order to continue my tractor repair business.
I promised her that I would resurrect our 1954 Chevrolet truck for trips to the orchard and other duties. Due to certain realities involved with auto restoration, this has taken longer than expected. In the meantime, we used our big Toyota van (20 bushels of apples makes for a great cab air freshener) and later, an open trailer pulled behind our Subaru Forester.
Please allow me to go over the basics for those who may not already be familiar with Old Hippie Orchard Day. Around mid-September, The Old Hippie, aka my wife Stephanie, starts recruiting her ground apple picking crew (these are the many apples left on the ground after the company pickers have gone through. Having been on the ground, they are no longer marketable through the fresh market, so are sold at a miniscule price to anyone willing to pick them up).
She promises a pleasant picnic day in the apple orchard. Sigh – sounds romantic, doesn’t it? When that day comes, usually in late October or early November, she works us like rented mules gathering dropped apples from under the trees. For some odd reason, though, most of the same victims return year after year. Almost as soon as the load of apples is complete, she starts giving the apples away! Each participant is encouraged to bag up a selection. This is the 1st installment of their “apple semi-annuity” where they can bag a few apples from the general supply in our cellar by appointment. Sometimes Stephanie will simply deliver some, more or less at random or so it seems.
The ride home often involves a stop at a place of business or a residence in Old Town Winchester. Such a load of apples – especially on an old truck – tends to draw a small crowd. These aren’t grocery store apples, mind you, they are generally larger and of diverse variety. She will lecture the crowd about each variety’s properties; sweet or tart, whether it cooks well in pies and sauce, potential for cider, how well they keep through the winter and so-forth. All the while, she’ll be bagging samples and handing them out free to the audience.
Eventually, though, the load of apples will find their way into our cellar via the outside entrance. This is where the REAL giveaway begins.
She will make pies, apple sauce, apple crisps and hand them out focusing primarily on elderly shut-ins and anyone else who looks like they could benefit from a fresh, hot apple pie. Apple pies can be as effective as a prescription antidepressant if the timing is right.
Anyway, Nov. 17 was cold, windy and alternately sunny and overcast – mostly the latter. Various obligations and weather postponements resulted in the late date; it also led many of the proposed participants to cancel, leaving only 2 – a mother and her home-schooled teenage daughter who would be riding with us in the Forester.
I peeked out at the thermometer at 7 a.m.: 30 and breezy – good thing this mother/daughter team has some New England in their history. I was having serious misgivings about this trip, but Major General Old Hippie rarely backs off after she activates a strategy. En route to the orchard, the outside temperature rose in painfully slow increments go 37 upon our arrival. The wind was picking up.
Stephanie drove the Forrester pulling the trailer up to the farm market to pay for a load of apples. I waited in the SUV with the heater running. She emerged laden with a pumpkin and Delacotta squashes. The mother/daughter emerged with a shopping cart nearly full of pumpkins – a late season clearance sale, apparently.
We drove the usual route to the usual block of orchard past peach trees now bare but for a few bright yellow leaves. We stopped in the orchard across from the old schoolhouse on the corner of Perry Road. The ladies got out to “groundhog” apples in the cold wind. I stayed in the Forester to “catch up on my notes.”
I feel like I’ve been here before; back around 1981 at Whitham Orchard. On cold, windy mornings such as this my 2 co-workers, orchard manager Robert Ridenour and his brother in law, John R. “Bob” Whitacre – both somewhat older than me, would congregate under the tall blue Zolone (“the insecticide you need”) mercury thermometer. We were on the down-wind side of the long machine shed with its old wooden tank sprayers and Oliver tractors. The thermometer hung on a tall locust pole upright between the bays. We kept glancing up at it as though we could will the temperature to rise.
Our conversation would surround finding a place “out of the wind” where we could work at pruning apple trees. From that orchard, one could see at least 20 miles in any direction. “Out of the wind,” you say? What’s wrong with this picture? We sometimes wound up going home early or servicing trucks and equipment – usually outside. Many times we just toughed it out.
The Old Hippie, along with Angela and Annabel, seem to have made their peace with the cold. Young Annabel brought me a Golden Delicious the size of a melon. My wife brought me a Stayman’s Weinsap for species verification. I kept getting out of the car, pretending to be preparing to help. About then, someone would say or do something interesting. I would respond with; “Oops – I’m going to have to chronicle that.” then climb back into the warm vehicle and pick up my notebook.
I pulled this gag about 3 times when The Old Hippie – let’s call her Stephanie in this role – sternly admonished me to the effect that if I had no intention of helping, I should stop pretending that I was about to jump in and lend a hand. Really, I was just trying to be cute. She and I both know that I’ve aged out of ground apple picking – especially under dwarf trees. Once I locate myself under them, I can’t find my way back out. It’s a far cry from the huge seedling rootstock Yorks of my youth, some of which were eventually harvested as sawmill logs.
This condition had been a long time in its development. Several years ago, I took advantage of the wine tasting at the orchard courtesy of Peaks of Otter Winery. Stephanie and her crew picked while I sampled 14 varieties of wines. The tasting cost an unrefundable $5 in advance. Her Scottish thrift wouldn’t let her pull me out of there until I got my money’s worth. I thus came up with the bright idea of just throwing down a $20 dollar bill and staying the whole afternoon. This idea was rebuffed by the wine steward.
On a more recent OHOD, our crew had dwindled down to just Stephanie and me. The prospective helpers were still not ready to challenge Covid. Without the crew to take up the slack, it soon became evident that I was useless under the trees. She picked the entire load from the ground while I carried the full 5-gallon buckets of apples to the trailer and dumped them into wooden field crates and baskets. But even this was hard on my worn-out knees. I’m plainly too old to be having so much fun. It was a pretty day, though, they usually are – but not today.
Thirty-seven appeared to be our high for the day. The sun made a token appearance though it seemed to do so only to stir the wind. Lunch time – Stayman apples and sharp cheddar. It doesn’t get any better than that unless you add wine but hot tea made for an excellent second choice.
A short while later, our crew donned gloves and stocking hats and prepared to head out to the field.
“I’ll be out there as soon as I catch up my notes.” I offered.
Turning toward Stephanie the Old Hippie Bus Driver, I saw that I was getting THE LOOK. The ladies disappeared into the rows of trees. Outside the car window, a lone leaf on an otherwise bare apple tree tapped against its twig impatiently in the wind.
I got up and went out to join the ground-apple pickers. Heck, I told myself, 37 isn’t all that cold, why, it’s almost 40. It didn’t work. I carried full buckets of apples to the trailer and empty ones to the pickers. We soon had a full load.
A problem inherent to picking this late in the year is that the days are so short. We didn’t want to drive home in the dark pulling a fully loaded trailer so we left a little early and went straight home. There, we drove the trailer into the pull-through shop and detached it from the Forester.
Old Blue, our 1954 Chevrolet truck was already in the shop. The truck had just reached the “driving out to the mailbox” status in its re-restoration. With the trailer load of apples in the shop, Old Blue will have a chance to study what its occupation will be one year from now.
