Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Following a decades-long tradition, Thursday, Nov. 17 was the annual Old Hippie Orchard Day. Which annual, we can only guess. If there had been a 1st annual Old Hippie Orchard Day, we could have counted, but events that take on a life of their own are seldom announced in this manner. One day, someone will stop and ask his or her fellow participants, “How long have we been doing this?”

The whole group will then reminisce and try to align the event with points in history – worldwide, locally or personal to no avail. I was there in the quiet afterglow of an Ice Mountain/North River Mills festival when Terry Bailes suggested that we had just celebrated the 20th annual IM/NRM festival. It could have been the 18th, 22nd, or 23rd – no one could pinpoint it. So the 20th moniker stuck and we’ve since been counting from there making this year’s festival the…well, you get the idea. 

