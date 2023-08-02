ELKINS — The staff of Monongahela National Forest is excited to announce that a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Greenbrier Ranger District has been selected to serve as the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this holiday season.
The tree was selected by Jim Kaufmann, Director of the Capitol Grounds for the Architect of the Capitol, and is one of eight candidate trees that he personally visited on the Forest recently.
The People’s Tree will be harvested from the Greenbrier Ranger District, which was home to the very first Christmas tree provided from the Forest Service to the U.S. Capitol in 1970, also a Norway spruce. A red spruce was provided from the Gauley Ranger District in 1976.
The tree will be harvested in early November before making its journey through communities in West Virginia before heading to Washington, D.C., arriving at the U.S. Capitol in late November. The precise location of the tree is confidential until the harvest in early November.
The Architect of the Capitol’s team will decorate the tree with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from the people of West Virginia. The tree will be lit sometime after Thanksgiving during a ceremony with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, part of a long-held tradition.
Non-profit project partner Choose Outdoors, along with presenting sponsor 84 Lumber and a host of partners, sponsors, and volunteers, are contributing funding and in-kind support of this project and its theme, Endlessly Wild and Wonderful.
Norway spruce are an introduced species in West Virginia and have become naturalized across the state. These trees are often raised and sold on Christmas tree farms.
The Forest Service first undertook large scale reforestation projects in Monongahela National Forest starting in 1925, just five years after the Forest was established. Norway spruce were often planted, along with other non-native and native species, as they were known for their rapid growth rate. More recently, the Forest Service has worked closely with partners such as The Nature Conservancy, Green Forests Work, and the Central Appalachian Spruce Restoration Initiative to restore native red spruce ecosystems across the national forest.
About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 53-year tradition in which one of America’s 154 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including non-profit Choose Outdoors along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America.
