farm

Our local farms are vital to West Virginia’s food system, but despite the growing demand for locally sourced foods, our small farm community still faces plenty of challenges.

To continue supporting our state’s producers, the West Virginia University Extension Small Farm Center will host its annual West Virginia Small Farm Conference from Feb. 22-25. After being held virtually for two years, this year’s conference is once again being held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

