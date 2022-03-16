CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s production of grain crops was a mixed bag in 2021.
Alfalfa sales grew a whopping 62% and corn sales were up 15%, but the biggest crop — hay other than alfalfa — fell 10%.
• Corn for grain sold for $29.55 million in 2021, up from $25.72 million in 2020. The average price per bushel was $5.40, up 70 cents from 2020’s average of $4.70.
The value of all hay production totaled $114.96 million in 2021, down 7% from 2020’s value of $123.20 million. The average price received per ton was $129, up $10 per ton from 2020.
Alfalfa bucked the trend of other hay. Alfalfa production totaled $8.71 million in 2021, a 62% increase from 2020’s $5.38 million. The average price of $198 per ton was up $6 from the previous year’s $192.
The value of all other hay production totaled $106.25 million in 2021, a 10% decrease from 2020’s $117.82 million, even though the average price per ton was up $8 to $125.
For the entire U.S., the comparisons look like this:
• Corn for grain: $82.58 billion, up 28%; $5.45 per bushel, up 92 cents.
• All wheat: $11.90 billion, up 27%; $7.30 per bushel, up $2.25.
• Soybeans: $57.48 billion, up 26%; $13 per bushel, up $2.20.
• All hay: $19.28 billion, up 10%; $186 per ton, up $30.
• Alfalfa: $9.69 billion, up 13%; $206 per ton, up $35.
• All other hay: $9.58 billion, up 7%; $147 per ton, up $15.
