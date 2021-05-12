My radio mentor, writer Jean Shepherd, wrote a manifesto for high school mediocrity, a guide on how to be invisible in the classroom. This work was entitled “Lost at C,” so I can’t claim the title. However, my version addresses a very different subject.
After a slow passing winter, it’s finally time to savor the fragrance of a freshly mown lawn. Nostalgically, on the local scene, I’ll always remember my former neighbor mowing with her vintage Cub Cadet, singing a country song in the key of high nasal. I never could determine exactly what song she was singing over the whir of the mower blades and the thump of the single cylinder Kohler KModel engine, but her sounds were happy and that’s the important thing.
I didn’t know then that I would become a member of the K-Model fraternity. In the summer of 2004, I entered into a deal with transient customer, Dick Rosier. He owned Blue Hill, that stone manor at the intersection of Route 50 and Bishop Meade Road in Clarke County, Va. Both Mr. Rosier and his wife, whose name I failed to record on the business forms, were retirees from the United States Air Force.
They were from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It still isn’t clear how they became so heavily invested in this area. Anyway, they kept dabbling in oddball tractors in order to keep the pastures mowed. This kept me coming back to make repairs and adjustments every few days. They didn’t seem to mind the expense. They told me that I had become an important part of their social life.
So, where am I going with this? After a few years thus spent, the Rosiers decided that we — you, me and everybody else in our locale — were crazy to put up with such hot weather. After selling Blue Hill at a handsome profit, they headed back to the old U.P. In a hasty deal, I knocked a few hundred dollars off of their final bill in exchange for an antique pony trailer filled with their former lawn and garden equipment.
Therein was found a chipper with a broken engine block — gave it away. A self-propelled mower — sold it. Two weed eaters — get those things away from me. I despise gasoline powered weed eaters — those symbols of modern laziness and excess — just give me a scythe. I arranged these, along with another weed eater that I happened to have in the front yard, like muskets at a Civil War encampment. Attached was a sign that read, “Free.” I don’t know where they went.
With all of this junk now out of the way, I rolled out the gem that I was after, a John Deere 210 lawn and garden tractor in remarkably good condition. This alone was easily worth double what I had knocked off of the bill. The 210, with its 10 horsepower Kohler K-Model engine, has been serving us well ever since.
And speaking of mowing, Friday, April 24, saw the first mowing at the private 1950s farm museum near Middleburg, Va. The 1949 Farmall C, our mowing workhorse, responded as though it was still warmed up from last season. It was after 6 in the evening, and the sun was low, illuminating the many flowering dogwood trees and the flowering wild cherry trees in the fencerows.
In one “News from Lake Wobegon” segment, Garrison Keilor describes a lush flowering tree as evoking an image of several portly gentlemen in white tuxedos with saxophones playing “Begin the Beguine.” Since the first bloom appeared, I’ve had this old Cole Porter tune stuck in my head. But I don’t mind. It sure beats “I’m All About the Bass.”
I made a return to the farm to resume mowing April 28, a mostly sunny day, and mowed for 5 hours. Mowing by the old red barn and stone fences, 2 buzzards swooped and sailed above me — just curious, I suppose. Maybe they’re hoping I’ll run over a rabbit or shoot a groundhog. They’re a graceful bird as long as they remain in flight. When they roost, they’re as ugly as a mud fence.
The long view across the corn stubble shows weeds rising in the fields. Soon Tranco Farms, who leases the crop land, will drill in corn through the weeds. Slowly, through the spring and summer this vastness will become close, intimate and mysterious with foxes barking deep in the forest of corn.
In the first years after the sudden death of the farm’s groundskeeper, we earnestly sought a replacement. That effort has fallen by the wayside, and maybe it’s just as well. For me, jobs have come and gone and I never sought permanence in any of them.
However, though the C has a few years on me, it looks like we’re growing old together. I’ll probably keep up this part-time gig as long as I’m able to make the climb onto this tall tractor. So begins another season “lost at C.”
The Ice Mountain/North River Mills Festival is this Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or thereabouts. We will start hanging art in the Narrow Gallery at 5 p.m. Friday evening. The gallery will be locked at 7 p.m. Since there always seems to be a severe thunderstorm warnings these evenings, it’s become customary to hang the art, mark the places, then take the art home for the night or store it in the Miller house. We hang the art again for display starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Though all reasonable care will be taken, we cannot be responsible for any damage to art at the show. (Notice: “Inhibiting the aura” is not considered physical damage.)
The past few years have seen a good turnout of old tractors, antique gas engines and antique cars and trucks. Old tractors on display at the festival stand a very good chance of appearing in Antique Power Magazine.
These tractors do not have to be restored. In fact, good original condition is preferable. Depending on the machine and its history, it can appear in a general photo of the event, individually in my annual Traveling Mechanic column or as a full-color feature article.
First published May 6, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.