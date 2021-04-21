Farm Credit of the Virginias will return $40 million to its customers this month through the annual patronage program.
Due to Farm Credit of the Virginias’ cooperative framework, the association returns a portion of its profit back to customer-owners on an annual basis.
Despite Covid-19 disruptions, the association maintained its solid financial standing in 2020, and as a result, the cooperative’s member-elected board of directors voted to issue $40 million in cash dividends to customers this season.
The patronage program effectively lowers the cost of borrowing from Farm Credit of the Virginias. This year’s $40 million distribution equates to having an interest free loan for 5 months and represents approximately 44% of the interest accrued on loans.
Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO, Brad Cornelius, said, “We’re pleased to be able to once again share our profits with our customer-owners, especially in times when returning and reinvesting money in our rural communities is so important.”
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.
Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. As part of a nationwide network, Farm Credit is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and has been for over 100 years.
