MOOREFIELD - Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College completed a virtual National Biochar Week before Christmas.
With funding from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, Eastern and its organizing partners — the U.S. Biochar Initiative, National Center for Resource Development, Infinite Solutions, Chesapeake Bay Trust, MASBio, Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns Grant Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service) hosted the virtual event to highlight “Biochar in the Real World” and focus on the uses, types and market of biochar.
EWVCTC’s Institute for Rural Entrepreneurship and Economic Development assembled a broad range of global experts to form the Eastern Biochar Group, which now operates as a grassroots national effort to promote biochar.
Biochar is a material that is produced when plant matter, manure or other organic material is heated in a zero- or low-oxygen environment that can take the shape of sticks, pellets, or dust. When biochar is inserted in the soil, it can remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it underground.
Biochar also brings agricultural benefits by boosting soil fertility and its ability to withstand drought or flooding and can rid the soil of heavy metals and other pollutants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.