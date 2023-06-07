Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

There were no cellphones in 1979 – and, believe it or not, no 911, either.

To alert the fire department or rescue squad, one had to dial a specific local number. I don’t recall what this landline number was for Capon Bridge, but in Augusta, to save your life you dialed McKee Funeral Home.

