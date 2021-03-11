The big rise in corn prices sweeping the globe is rippling into all corners of agriculture like Hampshire’s cattle industry.
“There’s a lot of time when corn is cheap, people will feed cattle to market their corn,” says Gary Vance, who runs the South Branch Valley Livestock Exchange in Moorefield. “Now they don’t need to feed cattle; the corn’s worth plenty without that.”
The flipside of that, says farmer John Arnold, is that buying feed corn to keep the cattle growing is getting more expensive.
“A lot of times I used to think when corn prices went up, beef went down because guys producing finished beef would sell early,” he explains.
That could be the case this spring, with more and slightly smaller cattle coming to market — but it doesn’t necessarily mean lower beef prices.
Vance says demand is pent up, mainly from the limits that the Covid-19 pandemic have put on even the farm-to-market pipeline of beef cattle over the last 12 months.
“Even if you could get ’em out, you couldn’t because of this mess,” he said of the pandemic.
“People are ready to buy because they haven’t for months,” Vance said.
His outfit has cattle auctions scheduled for every Saturday in April. Optimism could fuel high sales.
“I just hope that optimism isn’t misplaced,” he said of the lingering pandemic.
Another factor that could help cattle here sell better is the deep freeze — and subsequent power outages — that gripped the plains from Texas to the Dakotas in mid-February. Those are the country’s biggest cattle-producing states.
“There was quite a few cattle lost,” Vance noted, “which gets numbers down.”
In a global market — where Vance grumbles that “the packers are still making a fortune off the cattle and everybody else is getting the crumbs — sometimes the little ripples like higher corn prices, the end of a pandemic and Texas deep freezes can move a little money into a few different pockets.
“One farmer’s loss is another’s farmer’s gain,” Vance points out.
