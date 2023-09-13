CHARLESTON — The state’s commercial red meat production in July 2023 surged to 800,000 pounds, marking a 49 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter, including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,140,000 pounds live weight, up 51 percent from July 2022. Cattle slaughter totaled 900 head, up 300 head from the previous year.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 220,000 pounds live weight, up 67 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 800 head, up 400 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 19 pounds from the previous year, at 293 pounds.
United States – Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.13 billion pounds in July, down 2 percent from the 4.23 billion pounds produced in July 2022
Beef production, at 2.11 billion pounds, was 6 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.60 million head, down 6 percent from July 2022.
Veal production totaled 3.8 million pounds, 8 percent below July a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 23,200 head, down 21 percent from July 2022.
Pork production totaled 2.01 billion pounds, up 2 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.62 million head, up 3 percent from July 2022.
Lamb and mutton production, at 9.5 million pounds, was down 9 percent from July 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 159,600 head, 3 percent below last year.
January to July 2023 commercial red meat production was 31.4 billion pounds, down 2 percent from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 4 percent from last year, veal was down 12 percent, pork was up 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 1 percent.
July 2022 contained 21 weekdays (including 1 holiday) and 5 Saturdays.
July 2023 contained 21 weekdays (including 1 holiday) and 5 Saturdays.
Note: Percent changes are based on unrounded data.
