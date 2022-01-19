State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by expanding State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.
The program will award 100 grants of $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years-being a good neighbor,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm.
Submission phase begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and ends when 4,000 submissions are in.
Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to 200, which will be put to the public for a vote between April 27 and May 6.
Individuals can vote 10 times a day, every day over the 10 days for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The 100 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant, to be announced on June 7.
Last year, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.
Since the program began, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities.
