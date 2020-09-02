FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

Monday, August 31, 2020

HOGS: 8

  100-180 lbs.:$49; Boars: 197 lbs.: $20.  

LAMBS: 62

  Hi Choice & Prime: $160-195;Choice & Good: $140-172.50; Slaughter Ewes: $80-125.

KID GOATS: 95

  20-40 lbs.: $170-210;40-60 lbs.: $205-285;60-80 lbs.: $230-282.50.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Cows: 91 - Utility & Comm: $50-69; Canner & Cutter: $48-60; Cutter & BNG: $21-51.

Bulls: 17 - 1-2: $65-91.

Stock Cows: 14 - Bred: $710-925.

FEEDER CATTLE: 580

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $169; 400-500 lbs. - $125-158; 500-600 lbs. - $147; 600-700 lbs. - $116-141.50; 700-800 lbs. - $132. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $169-171; 400-500 lbs. - $118-157; 500-600 lbs. - $137-142; 600-700 lbs. - $110-140.50; 700-800 lbs. - $109-127; 800-900 lbs. - $122. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $126-131; 400-500 lbs. - $118; 500-600 lbs. - $124; 800-900 lbs. - $121.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $118-154; 400-500 lbs. - $135; 500-600 lbs. - $120-130; 600-700 lbs. - $105-120; 700-800 lbs. - $122-125; 800-900 lbs. - $110; 900-1,100 lbs. - $117. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $125-135; 400-500 lbs. - $125; 500-600 lbs. - $112-121; 600-700 lbs. - $99-119.50; 700-800 lbs. - $111. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $123; 400-500 lbs. - $101-106.50; 500-600 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lbs. - $101.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $146-178; 400-500 lbs. - $149-159.50; 500-600 lbs. - $141.50; 600-700 lbs. - $112-123; 700-800 lbs. - $109-110. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $164-170; 400-500 lbs. - $120-142; 500-600 lbs. - $139; 600-700 lbs. - $119; 700-800 lbs. - $95-107. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $119-120; 500-600 lbs. - $101.

Total: 867

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, September 7. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend's Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, August 31, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $110.50; Medium to Good: Up to $100.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $106; Medium to Good: Up to $95.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $93.50; Light: Up to $77.25.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $87.25; Light: Up to $75.

Cows: Utility: $55-64; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $34 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $110.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $135.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $185.

Goats: By head -Up to $205.

 

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $152.50.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $68.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $87;Light: Up to $83.

Cows: Utility: Up to $55-67;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $60.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $145.

Bob Calves: Up to $20.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $57; Heavy: Up to $54; Light: Up to $55.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $60.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $175; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $170; 30-60 lbs.: $187.50.

Sheep: Up to $100.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-305; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.

Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.25; Straw: Up to $4.50.

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

SLAUGHTER COWS: 61 Head

Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $67-69.

Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $57.50-65.

Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $51-61. High - $61-63.

Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $42-47.50. High - $55-56. Low - $39-40.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head

Yield Grade 1: 1066-1210 lbs. - $72-79. High Dress: 1458-1838 lbs. - $88-95. Low Dress: 1090 lbs. - $59.

FED CATTLE: 20 Head

Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3: 1408-1648 lbs. - $113-114. Choice 2-3: 1294-1676 lbs. - $104-110. Select 2-3: 1150-1192 lbs. - $97-99.

Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3: 1490-1608 lbs. - $63-71.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 78 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $92.50-122-50; 80-94 lbs. - $72.50-112.50. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $70-85; 80-94 lbs. - $40-70. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $20-30. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 80 lbs. - $37.50.

Beef Type Calves: 86-100 lbs. - $130-190.

FEEDERS: 87 Head

Steers: Medium & Large 1: 365 lbs. - $160; 440-578 lbs. - $135-140; 658 lbs. - $126; 822-986 lbs. - $117-130.

Holstein Steers: Large 3: 370-410 lbs. - $87-88.

Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 268 lbs. - $140; 394-412 lbs. - $109-132.50; 475-498 lbs. - $110-122.50; 534 lbs. - $107.50; 946-1098 lbs. - $105-109. Medium & Large 2: 454 lbs. - $115.

Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 218-290 lbs. - $147.50-155; 314-319 lbs. - $125-142.50; 390-432 lbs. - $111-165; 500-584 lbs. - $115-129; 928-1018 lbs. - $99-109. Medium & Large 2: 212 lbs. - $150; 418-510 lbs. - $112.50-117.50; 760 lbs. - $87.

STOCK COWS: 4 Head - Sold by the head

Bred 6-8 Months: 1190-1300 lbs. - $1075-1150.

LAMBS: 7 Head - Sold by the cwt.

 Choice 1-3: 60 lbs. - $225; 80 lbs. - $165; 122-146 lbs. - $130-150.

SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 3 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Ewes: Good 1-3: 128 lbs. - $90.

Rams: Good 1-3: 164 lbs. - $80; 200 lbs. - $90.

SLAUGHTER GOATS: 20 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.

Kids: Selection 2: 58 lbs. - $142.50. Selection 3: 28 lbs. - $25.

Nannies: Selection 1: 78-84 lbs. - $150-185 102-146 lbs. - $155-200. Selection 2: 76 lbs. - $115; 106 lbs. - $160.

Billies: Selection 1: 114 lbs. - $250. Selection 2: 82 lbs. - $165.

SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 68 Head

52-56% Lean: 238-285 lbs. - $33-45.

SOWS: 9 Head - All price per cwt.

258 lbs. - $37; 432-472 lbs. - $22; 654 lbs. - $29.

BOARS: 1 Head

728 lbs. - $2.

FEEDER PIGS: 99 Head

Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 20-40 lbs. - $22-32; 40-60 lbs. - $31-40; 60 lbs. - $40.

Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 200-220 lbs. - $53.

Wednesday, September 2 – Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.

