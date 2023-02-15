Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

In the Food Lion checkout line, I was paying for the usual 30-pack and making light conversation regarding the price.

I have an established dialogue for use with female checkers; after mentioning the price of beer to be excessive, I express intentions of switching to wine, growing a vineyard then finding beautiful women with pretty feet to stomp the grapes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.