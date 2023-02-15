In the Food Lion checkout line, I was paying for the usual 30-pack and making light conversation regarding the price.
I have an established dialogue for use with female checkers; after mentioning the price of beer to be excessive, I express intentions of switching to wine, growing a vineyard then finding beautiful women with pretty feet to stomp the grapes.
I then lean over the counter and say “Okay — Let’s see ’em.” I almost always get a laugh and haven’t been slapped yet though my wife says that eventually I’ll probably be arrested. Behind me in line an older woman suggested in that mother-in-law voice that the solution to the high price of beer would be not to drink it.
She’s probably right, but I simply can’t afford wine of the quality of that produced at the 1st-Century wedding feast at Cana. To abstain completely just ain’t hapn’n’, especially at my age. I’ll try to establish the connection as we go along.
I come from a once-rural area heavily influenced by Northern European culture. I represent only the 2nd generation of my father’s family born in the U.S. (My mother’s family was from the Eastern Kentucky hills and could have originated through spontaneous generation for all we know.) Alcoholic beverages were woven throughout, from aquatit to zinfandel and, of course beer — lots of beer.
There, many professionals — even school teachers — would go to the myriad bar-and-grills for lunch. Beer on the breath would go unnoticed in the afternoon as it would in the morning with some 1st-generation immigrants. The Bible Belt assumption that anyone who has a beer with lunch is a potential fall-down drunk was completely alien to us.
Another example of the difference in cultures happened in a local hospital emergency room. When I mentioned that I might drink as much as a 6-pack in an afternoon, the doctor gasped and ordered blood work to determine my liver function. The test showed normal function.
Apparently fixated on my outrageous rate of consumption, he misdiagnosed the gall bladder attack I was having as a bruise that I sustained after a fall that I was unable to remember.
I could imagine my Polish New Jersey doctor’s response. “A 6-pack, eh?” he might begin. “How about when you’re not in church.”
My father was not a big proponent of hard physical labor unless he stood to benefit from it (mine, that is). Yes, there were the odd chores, but in general, those days of hard physical farm labor were supposed to be over.
The ever-brightening future held a life of wealth and privilege where machines and hired laborers with thick accents would do the actual work. So preached my father the industrialist. It appears that the Great Depression and the Second World War had that effect on a lot of people.
So thus I was taught and believed and designed my aspirations accordingly. Then came Bronson — the movie, that is. Already a chopper motorcycle enthusiast and builder, I became fascinated as to how Bronson managed to finance his endless motorcycle tour by spending 3.5 minutes of film footage chipping mortar from used bricks.
In time, my motorcycle would take the form of a 1956 Chevrolet panel truck and the brickyard would become numerous apple orchards. The “footage” turned out to be considerably longer.
Still, I learned that as a benefit for accepting such “menial” employment, like Bronson, I had the freedom to travel and live anywhere I chose. I chose rural America in a path quite divergent from those of my classmates and cohorts. Most of my New Jersey contemporaries were understandably unsure about distancing themselves from the busy mid-Atlantic factories, research parks and office complexes like the World Trade Center.
In addition to orchard work, I expanded my repertoire to include logging and sawmilling, construction, demolition and heavy equipment operation, all the while filling any gaps as a mechanic usually fixing cars for college kids.
Later as a family traveling about the rural countryside it seemed that I/we could always find employment instantaneously.
This wasn’t pure circumstance. Many of these employers were required by law to accept any American citizen who applied because they also employed foreign workers.
I always enjoyed orchard work the most of all. However, late in the pruning season, after climbing hundreds of trees, working the loppers, saw and pole pruners, my shoulders would begin to ache.
The Jamaican workers would usually bring out the beer around 10:30 in the morning. Since their island was a British colony until 1962, these folks retained some British customs, which included drinking their beer warm — and early in the day.
Once in a while they would slip me one. I noticed that even after a single beer, my shoulder pain was gone, allowing me to move more freely. This was my first clue that this heretofore recreational beverage could be used medicinally.
We’ve always cut our own firewood and I finally settled on one occupation and supported my family as a self-employed mechanic for about 30 years. These 2 factors alone could be expected to bring about evening aches and pains even without my history prior to hanging out the mechanic’s shingle.
Americans have tried to persuade the French to cover up on their nude beaches. We’ve also tried to introduce labor-saving devices and methods to remote Himalayan villages. We were rebuffed in both instances.
The Himalayan response was “So, what’s wrong with labor?” I fall into this camp and ponder, as we try to influence these older civilizations to be more like us if maybe we’re the ones who are really clueless.
Anyway, while conceding a few age-related limitations, I still love to get out and do stuff, much of it involving strenuous labor. Nutritional supplements to help grow cartilage — already doing it. Prescription-strength pain medication — already doing it. Only beer lubricates those crackling joints. I guess I’m entering geezerhood — my “Beer Mitzvah.”
First published Feb. 14, 2018.
