CHARLESTON — Fewer turkeys will be raised in West Virginia during 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts.
The total is forecast to be 3.6 million birds, down 8% from 2020.
Across the United States, turkeys raised this year are forecasted at 214 million, down 4% from the number raised during 2020. The top 6 states account for 69% of the turkeys produced in the United States during 2021. The largest turkey producing state is Minnesota, at 40.5 million turkeys, up 1% from the previous year. North Carolina produced 29.0 million turkeys, down 3% from a year ago. Arkansas is down 13% from the previous year at 27.0 million turkeys produced. Indiana is down 1% from a year ago to 19.8 million turkeys. Missouri produced 16.5 million turkeys, down 3% from last year. Virginia is down 9% from the previous year at 14.5 million turkeys.
