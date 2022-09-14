I guess that I just get on a roll sometimes and reference the same book or movie repeatedly. The reader may recall that I mentioned Audrey Hepburn’s character Liza Dolittle in last week’s installment.
No, I don’t have other than the normally expected obsession with the 1957 musical “My Fair Lady,” from which I borrowed our title. Moreover, last week’s story was written 5 years ago which proves … well … nothing.
Anyway, in the movie, Liza, a Cockney street urchin is being taught to speak “veddy” proper English by a London Professor, Henry Higgins, played by Rex Harrison. In so doing, Liza was to direct her breath to a Bunsen Burner flame and recite the following; “In Hartford, Hereford and Hampshire, hurricanes hardly happen.” Each “H” was to make the flame dance.
Of course, Liza’s H’s were apparently keeping company with Connecticut’s R’s and the flame remained motionless. In view of recent weather patterns, you can see where I’m headed with this: in ’ampshire, ’urricanes ’ardly ’appen.
Let me give you the view from the coast – New Jersey, 1960.
In ways, I’m like the turkey who, with mouth agape, stares upward transfixed by the falling rain and drowns. A hurricane raged outside my 1st-grade classroom. It was 1960 – automobile tailfins were tall and some beatnik was taking over Cuba.
Our single story schoolhouse sported rows of large plate-glass windows which comprised one wall of each classroom.
My seat was within an arm’s reach of one of these windows. This seemed a poor choice for one who was so easily distracted and disruptive. Perhaps it was hoped that I would escape or that if Khrushchev made his move, I would be the first to go.
Anyway, a hurricane arrived full-force during the school day.
I don’t seem to recall its name, but I’m inclined to say it was Dorothy as in “Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore” fame.
The object of my fixation, apart from the night-like darkness and the pounding rain and wind was the crack in the plate glass window immediately to my left. I watched as the crack slowly extended diagonally upward across the pane.
It never occurred to me that the window could suddenly burst inward, scattering glass over the students in a swirl of 100-mile-an-hour wind.
Apart from the Russians, these were secure times – President Eisenhower simply wouldn’t have allowed it to happen.
I finally raised my hand at, by Miss Surmack’s response, was an inappropriate time and brought this fascinating development to her attention. All was forgiven as she quickly evacuated the room and I was briefly elevated to hero status. She had us line up in the hallway.
As there were no cell phones or intercom, she marched us all over the school while seeking another room and advice from her superiors. It was fun.
We soon found ourselves in another room away from the windward side of the building (until the eye of the storm passed and the wind direction reversed). The sky brightened as we settled in our seats and took in the broad view of the nearby farm fields.
The amazing 200-year-old network of drainage swales, usually invisible in dry weather, leapt into action as if someone had thrown a switch. These silvery temporary creeks skirted the crop fields and pastures as far as the eye could see.
Here is where some of New Jersey’s “evolution” took place. (Ready for a fish story?)
The native aquatic population eventually would find itself complimented with exotic cultivars that were washed over pond dams of farms and posh estates. From there, these creatures surfed the swollen swales and were ultimately deposited into rivers and tributaries.
Such was the case with my uncle’s monster frogs from his favorite Postwar get-rich project. The frogs escaped around 1950. By the time I came to be aware of my surroundings, they had already infested the creek by my homeplace, the Millstone River and the Delaware/Raritan Canal.
It was only about 25 years ago, well into my West Virginia residency, that my uncle told me the origin of the huge baritone frogs. Until then, I thought the frogs to be naturally occurring.
Throughout my life in the Garden State, everything from Donnybrooks to marriage proposals were accompanied by the distant call of the frogs, a mourning dove and a 2-cylinder John Deere.
The storm quickly moved on. The bus ride home was exciting.
Our driver, Marie – who looked like Brenda Starr from the Sunday comics – had, with her family farmed the area extensively. She knew which high-water areas to challenge and which to avoid.
In that time and place, school bus service was provided by private contractors, which led to there being an interesting variety of makes and vintages. After we watched the waves roll away from the sides of the bus, Marie would invariably overshoot the next stop as the narrow brake shoes of the 1941 White sought a grip on the wet brake drums.
At home, the TV antenna lay in the front yard, brought down by the high winds. The normally shallow creek at the foot of the hill raged deep and light brown.
The first order of business was to jump in and get swept a hundred or so feet downstream in order to take advantage of the novelty.
In the days that followed, the creek would run clear and fast, its pebble bottom scoured clean by the current.
At the tiny village of Griggstown, the low-lying Griggstown Causeway would flood, leaving it passable only by rowboats and large trucks. Of course, this made the challenge of crossing to Tournquist’s store on the other side more enticing. Jumping aboard the larger farm trucks became the favorite mode of Causeway travel. *
Downstream, the industrial town of Manville would often flood catastrophically. This situation was usually met with motorboats, beer kegs and the indomitable Polish spirit.
At the beach, the occasional ocean liner, operating under some obscure foreign registry, would wash ashore. (“Oops! Didn’t see that continent.”) The “Big” One” may yet be coming, but if Florence was any indication ‘in Hampshire, hurricanes hardly happen.”
*New Jersey is much gentler terrain –don’t try this in West Virginia.
First published Sept. 26, 2018
