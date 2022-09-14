I guess that I just get on a roll sometimes and reference the same book or movie repeatedly. The reader may recall that I mentioned Audrey Hepburn’s character Liza Dolittle in last week’s installment. 

No, I don’t have other than the normally expected obsession with the 1957 musical “My Fair Lady,” from which I borrowed our title. Moreover, last week’s story was written 5 years ago which proves … well … nothing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.