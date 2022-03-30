If you head up Brooks Mountain on a sharp, windy road just outside of Hinton, you’ll find Mike and Alisha Segars. They live on the family-run farm, Moonstruck Maple, that boasts a sweet treat well worth the trek.
Since they 1st began operation in 2018, the Segars have grown their maple farm into a 1,100-tap business. In just a short time, they won several awards including blue ribbons at the 2018 and 2021 State Fair of West Virginia, as well as a coveted top spot in WV Living magazine’s 2019 Best of West Virginia maple syrup category.
Long before Europeans colonized what we know today as the United States, Native Americans were using their own methods for tapping maple trees and are believed to be the first to process maple syrup. Native Americans used moon cycles as a guide for when they should begin tapping trees.
The full moon in the Moonstruck logo is representative of the sugar maple moon which happens in March. It symbolizes rebirth and regeneration.
“I just really want to pay due to who founded the tradition,” Alisha explained.
Maple producers in states where the land is mostly flat have to rely on pumps to get their sap from tap to drum. Here in West Virginia, maple farmers like the Segars use the hilly terrain to their advantage.
