This story might read a little like my story “About a Bus.” About a Bus first appeared here and later in Vintage Truck and Farm and Ranch Living magazines under various titles.
About a Bus told the story of that day in 1958 in rural New Jersey when I first boarded Bus 19, a 1941 white school bus owned by a stingy school bus contractor – not the county.
What I failed to mention in that story was the unique fragrance that arose from the students’ new school clothes. Though the farm kids who had milked cows or collected eggs earlier that day could be a little pungent, the overriding fragrance in the bus and hallways was that of Robert Hall’s, W.T. Grant’s and the Sears and Roebuck clothing warehouse in nearby “Philly” and the leather of new Thom McCanns.
With the possible exception of the farm kids, this yearly fragrance would wear off by this time of year in ’58, and in subsequent years until around 1965 when some of us were entering our growth spurts and hand-me-downs came into vogue. Vast rural clothing networks had long ago established themselves in the countryside so nothing stayed in the closet very long. In addition to students, rural school buses transported used clothing between farms along with canning jars and tractor parts.
Though the school system that I attended stressed creativity above simple grooming for the workplace, the 3 Rs were by no means neglected.
I remember my introduction to the vowel letters. Webster’s defines a vowel as “one of a class of speech sounds in the articulation of which the oral part of the breath channel is not blocked and is not constricted enough to cause audible friction; A, E, I, O, U, and sometimes Y.” Fine. However, in those days our ethnic melting pot contained elements that still hadn’t completely dissolved. In our school system “and sometimes W” was appended to this definition.
I asked my wife, Stephanie, whose compulsory education happened in the largely Scandinavian populated Northern Midwest, if W could be used as a vowel. She stated flatly that the vowels were (don’cha know) A, E, I, Ø, U, and sometimes Y. “The W vowel only exists in the movie in Ted’s head.” But I disagree, moreover, I think I’ve figured it out.
Anyway, prayer was mandatory in class back then and we would usually recite the 23rd Psalm with the teacher reading aloud and students repeating. This being dairy country, the imagery of green pastures and still waters wasn’t lost on us. I seem to recall that verse 4 was omitted. A grade schooler circa 1960 would have little use for “shadow and valley of death” unless Kruschev made his move. The 23rd Psalm was heartwarming even to a worldly boy of 6-going-on-7. A feel-good prayer.
Oh, yes, about that W vowel; due to the large Polish population in the area, W was introduced as a part-time vowel so that a teacher with a last name like Czerwncowski (an actual name pronounced CHURN-A-COW-SKEE; he coached basketball, too) could stand in front of the class and declare, “There is nowhere that 3 consecutive consonants are used” without cracking up.
Poles seemed always ready to pounce on anyone whom they perceived was putting on airs. They all seemed to have a tragic immigration story from recent generations as they endured the ambitions of their neighbors Germany and Russia (as does this author of Lithuanian descent. Lithuania borders Poland to the north). In the era of the school prayer, the old saying “a Pole is a Catholic” still held sway. True to their faith, a Polish teacher would always choose the Our Father prayer from Matthew 6:9-13 when leading the class in prayer. No nonsense and down to business, the Our Father prayer especially suited the Polish immigrant character.
I can’t say that as a child, I understood the Our Father all that well. However, since the prayer was spoken in the “church talk” of the King James Bible, I was satisfied that it was the genuine article so I faithfully recited it right along with “one nation, invisible.”
Since the Bible interprets itself, let’s interpret the Our Father (in part) as it appears in the King James Bible:
“Our Father who art in Heaven” (He is! See Hebrews 11:6.)
“Hallowed be thy Name” (This phrase used to cause me to envision a jack-o-lantern peering out from a hollow log, but how does one “hallow” something, or as Webster says, venerate it? We can’t venerate or “hallow” a title like Lord or some position or office. Even a hobo has a title – according to Merle Haggard, anyway. Besides, the prayer specifically asks that God’s NAME be hallowed. This can get a little tricky. My King James Bible, printed in 1968, the Devine Name is found at Psalms 83:18, Isaiah 12:2 and 26:4 and Exodus 6:3. Since it seems to be the accepted custom of late to omit God’s name from modern Bible translations, we may need to be really clever and find names of geographic locations that have God’s name as part of their names; Genesis 22:14, Exodus 17:15 and Judges 6:24.)
“Your Kingdome come” (Daniel 2:44, Isaiah 65:21-65)
“Your will be done” (Jeremiah 29:11, Revelation 21:1-5)
“On earth as it is in Heaven.” (Psalms 37:10, 11, 29)
I guess we should stop there for now. If you’re following along in your Bible, all that page turning can become tiresome. It gets easier if we allow a few molecules of air to accumulate between the pages from regular use.
By the way, God’s name in Polish is spelled JEHOWA. There’s that W again, always handy for every occasion.
“…and sometimes W.” I rest my case.
